9 top Scandinavian films and series to watch on Netflix Middle East: from 'Caliphate' to 'The Rain'

The world's discovery of brilliant Scandinavian film and TV productions is not new, but we're gradually getting access to more content via Netflix here in the Middle East, with the launch of a couple of new hits this year alone.

From a gritty Icelandic crime series to a Swedish spoof on the Nordic noir detective drama, this list includes the best the streaming platform has to offer UAE viewers.

'The Valhalla Murders'

An Oslo detective returns to his native Iceland to help hunt down a serial killer in this eight-episode Nordic noir crime series that's loosely based on a real-life case.

Several people have been found brutally murdered in seemingly unrelated events, but it soon becomes clear that each case – and each victim – is linked to a state-run boys’ home that shut down years ago.

The series, which is the first Icelandic show to feature on Netflix, originally aired in Iceland in 2019, but was released worldwide this year. There is no season two confirmed as yet.

'Quicksand'

High school student Maja Norberg finds herself on trial for murder in this Swedish Netflix Original that's based on the award-winning 2016 novel of the same name.

The show, whose head writer also worked on The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo series, is told from the perspective of 18-year-old Maja, as she's arrested for her role in a deadly school shooting that took place in a prestigious area in Stockholm.

The storyline moves between present day and the events that led up to the tragedy.

William Spetz, who plays character Samir Said, told Swedish publication Moviezine: "Malin's book is not just a story about this school shooting, in which everything starts. It is also a story of class and segregation, which is everywhere. Although it is a very Swedish story, it is also a depiction of the society that is everywhere."

'Borderliner'

In this popular Norwegian crime series, detective Nikolai, who’s pressured into taking time off after busting a police chief for murder, begins to investigate the apparent suicide of a man in his hometown.

As another investigator suspects foul play, Nikolai ends up planting evidence in a bid to protect his brother, a local undistinguished cop who’s managed to get himself deeply involved.

Soon enough, our protagonist is blurring the lines between right and wrong, and everything begins to spin out of control as he begins to uncover what really happened. A second season has yet to be confirmed.

'Fallet'

There's a lot of crime dramas on this list, but Fallet (The Case) is a bit different. This Swedish comedy-drama is actually a spoof on the Nordic noir detective genre.

British and Swedish police join forces to solve a case, but detectives Sophie Borg, from Stockholm, and Tom Brown, from St Ives, are both incompetent. The pair are given one last chance to solve the murder of an Englishman in Borg's hometown – and everything starts to go a bit pear-shaped.

The series won the best drama comedy award at London's C21 International Drama Awards in 2017.

'Deadwind'

There have been two seasons of this Finnish crime drama so far, although only the first instalment is currently available on Netflix Middle East.

The story follows female detective Sofia Karppi, who, after the tragic death of her husband, is struggling to piece her life back together while trying to raise two children alone.

She discovers the body of a young woman on a construction site, triggering a chain of events that could completely unravel her life again.

The show has been well-received and compared to popular Danish show The Killing and Danish-Swedish series The Bridge (both of which are unfortunately not available on Netflix here).

'Caliphate'

While this hit 2020 Swedish thriller-drama might seem like it was done on a budget, the storyline has gripped viewers across the world.

It follows Fatima, an agent of the Swedish Security Service, who gets a tip that a terror attack by Isis is being planned in Sweden.

We also learn about the life of Swedish mother, Pervin, who is trying to get her and her baby out of Syria safely with the intelligence services while still married to an Isis member.

The eight-part series also dives into the social mechanisms that allow someone to recruit members to the terror organisation within the Scandinavian country.

'The Rain'

The third season of this post-apocalyptic Danish show is scheduled to be released at some point this year. For now, viewers can enjoy the first 14 episodes on Netflix Middle East.

The story is based on two young siblings, who go on a search for safety after a deadly virus that's carried by rainfall wipes out most of the population.

Five years later, they join a group of survivors who are following a set of coordinates to a base where rebel scientists are working on a vaccine.

'Occupied'

This intriguing Norwegian political thriller, which is reportedly the most expensive production from Norway to date, is based on an original idea by famed writer Jo Nesbo.

It's set in the near future, when the Scandinavian country is occupied by Russia, with support from the European Union, as it attempts to restore oil and gas production in the North Sea, which the eco-friendly government had brought to a halt.

Of course, nothing is simple, and uncertainty and chaos ensue. There are currently three seasons (24 episodes) available on Netflix Middle East.

'A Fortunate Man'

This Danish film, directed by Bille August (whose Pelle the Conqueror won a foreign-language film Oscar) is adapted from the 1898 novel Lucky Per by Noble Prize-winning author Henrik Pontoppidan.

It’s set in the late 19th century and follows ambitious young man Peter Sidenius, who hails from a devout Christian family in western Denmark and travels to Copenhagen to study engineering in a bid to rebel against his clergyman father.

Per, as he’s now known, is determined to bring his project that harnesses wind and water for energy to fruition, and so begins dating the elder daughter of a well-connected Jewish family. Just as it looks like his dreams are about to come true, however, Per lets his pride get in the way.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi's Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group One (PA) US$65,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,200m 7.40pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) $100,000 (D) 1,600m 8.15pm Singspiel Stakes Group Two (TB) $250,000 (T) 1,800m 8.50pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m 9.25pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group Two (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,600m 10pm Dubai Trophy Conditions (TB) $100,000 (T) 1,200m 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m The National selections: 6.30pm AF Alwajel 7.05pm Ekhtiyaar 7.40pm First View 8.15pm Benbatl 8.50pm Zakouski 9.25pm: Kimbear 10pm: Chasing Dreams 10.35pm: Good Fortune

Two products to make at home Toilet cleaner 1 cup baking soda 1 cup castile soap 10-20 drops of lemon essential oil (or another oil of your choice) Method: 1. Mix the baking soda and castile soap until you get a nice consistency. 2. Add the essential oil to the mix. Air Freshener 100ml water 5 drops of the essential oil of your choice (note: lavender is a nice one for this) Method: 1. Add water and oil to spray bottle to store. 2. Shake well before use.

Another way to earn air miles In addition to the Emirates and Etihad programmes, there is the Air Miles Middle East card, which offers members the ability to choose any airline, has no black-out dates and no restrictions on seat availability. Air Miles is linked up to HSBC credit cards and can also be earned through retail partners such as Spinneys, Sharaf DG and The Toy Store. An Emirates Dubai-London round-trip ticket costs 180,000 miles on the Air Miles website. But customers earn these 'miles' at a much faster rate than airline miles. Adidas offers two air miles per Dh1 spent. Air Miles has partnerships with websites as well, so booking.com and agoda.com offer three miles per Dh1 spent. "If you use your HSBC credit card when shopping at our partners, you are able to earn Air Miles twice which will mean you can get that flight reward faster and for less spend," says Paul Lacey, the managing director for Europe, Middle East and India for Aimia, which owns and operates Air Miles Middle East.

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

Section 375 Cast: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha, Meera Chopra & Rahul Bhat Director: Ajay Bahl Producers: Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak & SCIPL Rating: 3.5/5

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

It's up to you to go green Nils El Accad, chief executive and owner of Organic Foods and Café, says going green is about "lifestyle and attitude" rather than a "money change"; people need to plan ahead to fill water bottles in advance and take their own bags to the supermarket, he says. "People always want someone else to do the work; it doesn't work like that," he adds. "The first step: you have to consciously make that decision and change." When he gets a takeaway, says Mr El Accad, he takes his own glass jars instead of accepting disposable aluminium containers, paper napkins and plastic tubs, cutlery and bags from restaurants. He also plants his own crops and herbs at home and at the Sheikh Zayed store, from basil and rosemary to beans, squashes and papayas. "If you're going to water anything, better it be tomatoes and cucumbers, something edible, than grass," he says. "All this throwaway plastic - cups, bottles, forks - has to go first," says Mr El Accad, who has banned all disposable straws, whether plastic or even paper, from the café chain. One of the latest changes he has implemented at his stores is to offer refills of liquid laundry detergent, to save plastic. The two brands Organic Foods stocks, Organic Larder and Sonnett, are both "triple-certified - you could eat the product". The Organic Larder detergent will soon be delivered in 200-litre metal oil drums before being decanted into 20-litre containers in-store. Customers can refill their bottles at least 30 times before they start to degrade, he says. Organic Larder costs Dh35.75 for one litre and Dh62 for 2.75 litres and refills will cost 15 to 20 per cent less, Mr El Accad says. But while there are savings to be had, going green tends to come with upfront costs and extra work and planning. Are we ready to refill bottles rather than throw them away? "You have to change," says Mr El Accad. "I can only make it available."

Coming 2 America Directed by: Craig Brewer Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones 3/5 stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Six tips to secure your smart home Most smart home devices are controlled via the owner's smartphone. Therefore, if you are using public wi-fi on your phone, always use a VPN (virtual private network) that offers strong security features and anonymises your internet connection. Keep your smart home devices' software up-to-date. Device makers often send regular updates - follow them without fail as they could provide protection from a new security risk. Use two-factor authentication so that in addition to a password, your identity is authenticated by a second sign-in step like a code sent to your mobile number. Set up a separate guest network for acquaintances and visitors to ensure the privacy of your IoT devices' network. Change the default privacy and security settings of your IoT devices to take extra steps to secure yourself and your home. Always give your router a unique name, replacing the one generated by the manufacturer, to ensure a hacker cannot ascertain its make or model number.

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

