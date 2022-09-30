Mayyas to host a virtual meet-and-greet with US embassy in Beirut

Fresh from their America's Got Talent win earlier this month, Lebanese dance company Mayyas are set to host a virtual meet-the-artist session this weekend.

Teaming up with the US embassy in Beirut, the all-female dance crew will perform online and speak about their TV victory along with their founder, Nadim Cherfan.

"I am very happy that Mayyas will do a collaboration with the US embassy," Cherfan says in a video, shared on the embassy's Twitter.

He confirms the group will perform for the first time since returning from the US.

The video will be posted at 7.30pm on Saturday, and Cherfan promises fans will "get to know more about Mayyas".

Save the date! A special “Meet The Artist” with Nadim Cherfan and @mayyasofficial!

Subscribe to our U.S. Embassy Beirut YouTube channel and watch our video premiere on October 1st at 6:30pm!https://t.co/3s88Z3BnZW pic.twitter.com/qh7J21Cy5U — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) September 28, 2022

Mayyas on 'America's Got Talent'

The Lebanese dance company Mayyas won America's Got Talent season 17, taking home the $1 million prize and the chance to headline a Las Vegas show.

In June, the group made their America's Got Talent debut and impressed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara so much that they received a golden buzzer and fast track to the live shows.

Watch Mayyas' first 'America's Got Talent' audition

"Every single one of us in this room, I promise you, are going to remember this moment," Cowell said of their return to the show on September 7.

"This is not just going to change your lives, and this is going to sound very dramatic, this is a performance that changes the world. It was as good as it gets ... respect."

The crew was founded in Beirut by Cherfan, who is also the act's choreographer. Cherfan started dancing aged 14 and attended workshops in the UK, the US and India. He launched his own dance classes in studios around the Lebanese capital in 2012, before forming Mayyas.

In 2019, the group appeared on the sixth series Arabs Got Talent and went on to win the series. In the same year, they participated in Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, an international spin-off of the talent show on UK TV.

Their 2019 Arabs Got Talent win came with a new car and a 200,000 Saudi riyal ($53,333) cash prize.