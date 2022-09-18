Tributes pour in for Algerian actress Farida Sabounji who dies aged 92

Algerian actress Farida Sabounji, who died on Saturday, is being celebrated for her rich and influential career.

Sabounji died at 92 after suffering from an unidentified illness. The actress had previously suffered a stroke in 2018, after which her public appearances diminished. News of her death was confirmed by the Algeria Press Service and Ministry of Culture and the Arts.

Particularly known for her work in soap operas, Sabounji was one of the most celebrated actresses in Algeria. She was known to play hard-hearted characters and had a television and film career that spanned more than five decades.

Her work as an actress, however, stretches back even further.

عندما يرحل فنان يرحل شيء من مضمون رسالة الفن والجمال، فريدة صابونجي المجاهدة الفنانة الحاملة لهذا المضمون تودع عالمنا لتلتحق بجوار ربها مغفورا لها برحمته، نعزي فيها عائلتها وأسرتها الفنية ونعزي أنفسنا، وندعو واسع الرحمة أن يجزل عليها بكريم عفوه ومغفرته "إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون" pic.twitter.com/azbhQK7SFq — Boughali Brahim ابراهيم بوغالي (@boughali_brahim) September 17, 2022

Sabounji began acting in theatre when she was only 13 and has performed alongside legendary Algerian talents including director and actor Mahieddine Bachtarzi, comedian Rouiched and actor Mustapha Kateb.

In 1947, she began presenting radio dramas before turning her attention to film and television. Her most famous series include Al Masir, Al Maktoub, Al Wasiya and Dar Umm Hani. Her films include Maidaliat LiHassan and Khod Ma Attak Allah.

She received several awards during her career, most notably the Algerian National Order of Merit.

Several artistic institutions mourned Sabounji, including the Algerian Opera.

Tributes are pouring in for the actress on social media as well.

Ramtane Lamamra, the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote on Twitter that Sabounji’s commitment and cultural career earned her the appreciation and affection of the Algerian public.

Algerian journalist Wassila Oulmi wrote that Sabounji “was and will remain a symbol of authentic Algerian art”.

Ibrahim Boughali, the president of the People’s National Assembly, tweeted that “when an artist dies, a part of art and beauty leave with them.

"Farida Sabounji, who carried this meaning, bids farewell to our world to join her Lord. We offer our condolences to her family, her artistic family, and ourselves.”

