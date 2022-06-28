Mary Mara, 'ER' and 'Dexter' actor, dies in apparent drowning aged 61

Actor Mary Mara, who appeared on television shows including Ray Donovan, Dexter and ER in an acting career that spanned more than 30 years, has died in what New York authorities said appeared to be a drowning accident.

The New York State Police said on Monday a woman identified as Mara, 61, was found shortly after 8am on Sunday in the St Lawrence River near Cape Vincent, in upstate New York close to the Canadian border.

Police said that an official cause of death is still pending, but that there were no signs of foul play and that it appeared Mara drowned while swimming.

In a statement, her manager, Craig Dorfman, described her as “electric, funny, and a true individual" who was well-loved, as well as a tremendous actress.

Her earliest acting credit goes back to the 1989 movie The Preppie Murder. The New York native worked regularly ever since, with a combination of repeat characters in some shows and appearances in others.

She acted in movies including Mr Saturday Night with Billy Crystal and Prom Night. Her last credit was in 2020, in a movie called Break Even.

In Ray Donovan, Mara starred as Mrs Sullivan in two episodes, and in Dexter she portrayed Valerie Hodges, a informant of Detective Harry Morgan, protagonist Dexter Morgan’s adoptive father.

She played Loretta Sweet in nine episodes of hospital drama ER from 1995 until 1996.

— Additional reporting from Associated Press

