Amazon suspends deliveries and Prime Video services in Russia

Amazon has suspended its Prime Video service in Russia, as well as ceasing to deliver retail orders to customers in Russia and Belarus.

The company announced the decision on Tuesday, along with the news that it would no longer sell its recently released multiplayer video game, New World, in Russia.

The move follows Amazon’s decision to halt new sign-ups for its Amazon Web Services in the country.

"Given the ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine, we’ve taken additional actions in the region," Amazon said in a blog post.

"We’ve suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and we will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia."

Amazon also revealed that it has been providing cybersecurity assistance to Ukraine. It said it had witnessed malicious state and non-state actors attempting to hack "charities, NGOs, and other aid organisations in order to spread confusion and cause disruption."

Amazon is not the only media company suspending services in the country. Earlier this week, Discovery said it was suspending its services in Russia, amounting to the removal of about 15 channels.

“Discovery has decided to suspend the broadcast of its channels and services in Russia,” a Discovery representative said Wednesday.

Elsewhere, staff at WarnerMedia received a memo from chief executive Jason Kilar on Wednesday, stating that in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the company “is pausing all new business in Russia.” That move includes “ceasing broadcast of our channels, halting all new content licensing with Russian entities, and pausing our planned theatrical and games releases.”