The 10 most anticipated South Korean films and shows coming to Netflix in 2022

Squid Game and Hellbound were two of Netflix’s biggest original shows in 2021. Both South Korean programmes drew massive viewing numbers, with Squid Game trending as the most-watched show ever on the streaming platform, until Hellbound released and quickly overtook the former in only two days.

From 2016 to 2021, Netflix launched more than 130 Korean titles, but as the fan base grows to include more viewers from around the world, the platform has announced that almost 25 new shows and films will be coming in 2022.

Whether it’s the Korean remake of Money Heist to a show about zombies invading a high school, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a look at our 10 most anticipated South Korean titles, set to release on Netflix this year.

'All of Us Are Dead'

Release date: January 28

The series features a young cast of rising stars including Yoon Chan-young, Park Ji-hoo, Cho Yi-hyun, Park Solomon, and Yoo In-soo as students who are trapped in their high school amid a zombie virus outbreak and have to come together to fight for survival. The show is based on a popular webtoon created by Joo Dong-geun.

'Twenty Five Twenty One'

Release date: February 12

The romantic drama series stars Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk as a couple who meet in 1998, when they are 18 and 22. However, their lives are affected and their dreams dashed in the South Korean financial crisis the same year. The couple fall in love again years later. There are 16 episodes in the series, with two released every Saturday and Sunday.

'Business Proposal'

Release date: February 2022

Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop in 'Business Proposal'. Photo: Netflix

Based on a webtoon, Business Proposal is about a blind date gone wrong. After Ha-Ri is heartbroken to learn that her long-time crush has a girlfriend, a friend convinces her to take her place on a blind date, with the intent to scare the guy off. However, plans go awry when he turns out to be the chief executive of her company and makes a proposal. The show stars Kim Se-jeong and Ahn Hyo-seop.

'The Sound of Magic'

Release date: TBA

Choi Sung-eun and Ji Chang-wook star in 'The Sound of Magic'. Photo: Netflix

The drama centres around an enigmatic magician named Lee-Eul (Ji Chang-wook) who wishes he could stop time to remain as a child and Yoon A-Yi (Choi Sung-eun), a high schooler who has grown up too fast. Yoon has long dreamt of becoming a magician, but instead works part-time jobs to support herself and her younger sister. After meeting Lee-Eul, he puts on a magic show for people who believe in magic, including Yoon. The series is based on the webtoon Annarasumanara.

'A Model Family'

Release date: TBA

Jung Woo stars as Dong-ha, the breadwinner of his family, but on the brink of bankruptcy and divorce. One day, he discovers an expensive car with money inside and soon becomes entangled with Gwang-cheol, the second-in-command of a drug ring, who coerces Dong-ha to become further entrenched in his drug operation.

'Glitch'

Release date: TBA

Jeon Yeo-bin and Nana star in 'Glitch', a comedy-thriller. Photo: Netflix

A woman named Hong Ji-hyo tries to track down her boyfriend of four years who disappears after a flash of light is cast over him. She gets help from members of a UFO club to help solve the strange mystery. Jeon Yeo-bin, Nana, and Lee Dong-hwi star in this comedy-thriller that has 10 episodes.

'Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area'

Release date: TBA

The much anticipated Korean remake of Money Heist follows a similar premise to the Spanish hit show. A genius strategist recruits top-class criminals to be part of a mastermind heist, this time taking place in the Korean peninsula.

The series stars Yoo Ji-tae as the Professor and Kim Yun-jin as investigating officer Woo Jin. Other cast members include: Park Hae-soo as Berlin, Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo, Lee Won-jong as Moscow, Kim Ji-hun as Denver, Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi, Lee Hyun-woo as Rio, Kim Ji-hoon as Helsinki and Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo.

'Yaksha: Ruthless Operations'

Release date: TBA

The film focuses on the leader of an overseas black ops team named Yaksha (Sol Kyung-gu), who is nicknamed after a human-devouring spirit, for his ruthless nature. He’s entrusted with taking on a new dangerous mission in Shenyang, China, a city that’s full of espionage. The film also stars Park Hae-soo, Hiroyuki Ikeuchi, Yang Dong-geun.

'20th Century Girl'

Release date: TBA

Kim Yoo-Jung in the love story '20th Century Girl'. Photo: Netflix

The romance film tells the tale of a painful yet heart-fluttering first love for No Bo-Ra (Kim Yoo-jung) in 1999, when she is only 17. It spans over time to include the reappearance of that first love in the 21st century. Bo-Ra is best friends with Yeon-Du (Roh Yoon-seo), who has a crush on Hyun-Jin (Park Jung-woo). She asks Bo-Ra to find out everything she can about him as Yeon-Du heads to the US to have heart surgery. During this time, Bo-Ra begins to observe Hyun-Jin closely, eventually falling in love.

'Jung-E'

Release date: TBA

Director and writer Yeon Sang-ho of 'Train to Busan' and 'Hellbound' fame returns to Netflix with 'Jung-E'. Photo: Netflix

The futuristic film takes place in the 22nd century and shows a desolated earth that is no longer inhabitable owing to climate change. Amid the chaos, an internal war breaks out in the shelter that was built for human survival. The only way to end the war is by finding a way to clone the legendary mercenary Jung-E into a scalable robot. The film is directed and written by Train to Busan and Hellbound’s Yeon Sang-ho. It stars Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo.