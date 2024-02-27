Aziz Ansari and Tom Segura to headline first Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

The UAE capital is getting its own annual comedy festival. The first Abu Dhabi Comedy Week is set to take place this May, with Aziz Ansari and Tom Segura headlining the event.

To be held from May 18 to 26 at the Etihad Arena, more top acts including established and rising comedy stars will be announced in the coming weeks, organiser Live Nation Middle East said.

Ansari, known for his role in hit series Parks and Recreation, as well as his Emmy-winning Netflix show Master of None, will kick off the event on May 18.

Segura, an actor and writer, as well as one of the biggest names in the comedy business, will take the stage on May 25. He is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016) and Completely Normal (2014). In July 2022, he released his New York Times bestselling book, I’d Like To Play Alone, Please.

“We are thrilled to be a part of Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, the capital’s new annual celebration of joy and laughter, underscoring our commitment to presenting premier entertainment offerings to the vibrant community of Abu Dhabi,” said James Craven, president of Live Nation Middle East.

“With an incredible line-up featuring some of the biggest names in the industry brought to the festival by Live Nation Middle East, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week will offer unforgettable experiences for comedy fans across the region. Having already established ourselves on the comedy circuit, hosting the biggest comedy show seen in the UAE last year, this is another incredible step in our live entertainment journey.”

Pre-sale registration for Abu Dhabi Comedy Week will open on Wednesday at www.livenation.me and www.etihadarena.ae