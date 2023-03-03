Camila Alves McConaughey shares experience on turbulent Lufthansa flight

Model Camila Alves McConaughey has shared her experience on board the turbulent Lufthansa flight that injured seven passengers on Wednesday..

Alves McConaughey, who's married to academy award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, shared video footage on her Instagram, revealing the aftermath of the flight, which was forced to make an emergency landing at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

"On flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital. Everything was flying everywhere," she wrote.

"To respect the privacy of those around me that's all I am showing but the plane was a chaos. And the turbulence keep on coming.”

"Thank God everyone was safe and ok," she added.

Alves McConaughey's video showed food, napkins, paper and other items scattered between the aisles.

Flight 469 was heading from Austin, Texas, to Frankfurt, Germany, but diverted to Washington Dulles International Airport following the extreme turbulence it experienced 11,300 metres in the air while flying over Tennessee.

Seven people were taken to hospital suffering with extreme injury, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesman Michael Cabbage said.

Crew on the Airbus A330 reported severe turbulence at an altitude of about 11,300 metres while flying over Tennessee, said the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the incident.

Photos and videos of the aftermath of the turbulence were also widely shared on social media.

In her post, Alves McConaughey also praised the staff at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott hotel where passengers were taken after the emergency landing.

The model, who is originally from Brazil, married Matthew McConaughey in 2012 in Austin, where they reside. They have three children — two sons aged 14 and 10, as well as a daughter aged 13.

The couple run the just keep livin Foundation together, which focuses on after school fitness and wellness programmes across the US.