TikTok star Randy Gonzalez of Enkyboys dies after battle with cancer

TikTok star Randy Gonzalez has died aged 35 from colon cancer.

Fellow social media star Justice Alexander, known as lgndfrvr, confirmed the news by posting a tribute on Instagram saying he was “heartbroken and beyond devastated” by the loss of Gonzalez.

“I don’t even have the perfect words to express how I feel at this exact moment! I wish I wasn’t writing this right now. We genuinely built a bond beyond social media. We became brothers. We became family. Just two fathers that love their family and want to create an everlasting legacy for them,” wrote Alexander as he shared a photo of the two together with their children.

“Randy Gonzalez, you’re a true warrior, a true fighter and your faith has made a huge impact in this world that we will never forget. I will cherish all the times and memories. I will forever be here for your family. I got you, big bro! Your passion, your vision and your legacy will live on forever! I can’t believe I’m still writing this. This one really hurts big bro! I love you brother and I’m going to miss you immensely. Rest in paradise Randy Gonzalez!”

Gonzalez revealed in April that he had been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer six months prior and was only given two to three years left to live. He said chemotherapy could extend his life up to five more years.

“The doctor said I had two, three years to live, and he said with chemo, I have five years to live,” the father-of-three said at the time. “And you know, I didn’t know how to take it. It was devastating.”

However, he had to create a GoFundMe to pay for his treatment after the University of Texas cancer centre would not accept his insurance. The fund is still active and has raised more than $250,000.

Gonzalez is best known for being part of Enkyboys, a duo he created with his young son Brice, 6. Together, they performed comedic skits and dances. More recently, they also used their social media presence — with 1.5 million followers on Instagram and 15.6 million followers on TikTok — to raise awareness about colon cancer.

The last update from Gonzalez came on December 7 when he updated fans about his health. "It's going good except I have to change my chemo because it's not working right now, but I do feel good,” he said in a video.

He continued, "I'm just happy that we're back in Texas with the family." The video also featured his two daughters and wife. Gonzalez went on to explain that the lack of content being posted was because of his health struggles.

“We love you all, we miss you all, we will be back and stay strong,” he finished the video.

In addition to their fame on social media, they were also recently featured on George Lopez’s new show Lopez vs Lopez. The comedic actor also took to Instagram to pay tribute.

“My sincerest condolences to Brice and the entire Gonzalez family,” Lopez on Instagram, sharing a picture of the Enkyboys duo.

“The love and the bond Randy had for his son and his family was undeniable, you can see it in every video. He will be missed, but never forgotten. My heart goes out to the entire family.”

He concluded: “Dios te bendiga" (which translates to God bless you).