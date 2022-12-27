Sheikh Hamdan shares video of Burj Khalifa sheltering from rain with umbrella

Dubai may be looking a little greyer than usual today, but the city still knows how to have fun.

A viral social media video, shared on Tuesday afternoon by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, shows Burj Khalifa opening at the top to produce an umbrella, sheltering itself from the rain.

“It’s that time of year again,” Sheikh Hamdan captioned the clip, alongside rain cloud and umbrella emojis.

The video has drawn smiles and laughs from Sheikh Hamdan's 15 million followers, who dubbed it “amazing” and “so clever”, on Instagram, where he goes by the name Fazza.

The CGI video has been produced as part of the city’s Dubai Destinations promotional campaign, which has created several impressive viral images and clips in recent months.

The scheme was announced by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, chairman of Dubai Media Council, in December last year.

"The Dubai Destinations initiative is a tribute to Dubai’s culture of hospitality and its open and inclusive outlook. With a wealth of creative content from diverse sources, this initiative will open many windows into Dubai’s uniqueness as a destination,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

In July, Sheikh Hamdan shared another creative campaign by Dubai Destinations, showing some of the emirate’s most popular attractions taken over by huge pool inflatables.

The video shows a mammoth pink flamingo ring sliding down from the tip of Burj Khalifa, a jumbo-sized doughnut carefully passing through Dubai Frame and a giant rubber duck in front of Ain Dubai, among other instances of impressive video editing.

Sheikh Hamdan regularly shares pictures and images of his home city on social media, as well as plenty of snippets from his travels, family life and sporting ventures.