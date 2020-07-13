'It's show time': Dubai's 'La Perle' to reopen this month with safety precautions in place

"It's show time," reads the Instagram post announcing that high-octane acrobatic show La Perle is set to come back to its Dubai stage on July 30.

The post assures potential guests that "La Perle [will take] all precautionary measures to ensure you a safe and an enjoyable experience".

Here's what to expect when the show, developed by theatre director Franco Dragone, reopens.

What Covid-19 safety precautions are in place at 'La Perle'?

There are to be two shows daily, at 6pm and 9pm. The ticket website specifies that "due to social distancing requirements, the La Perle box office will be selecting seats for each booking to ensure adequate spacing".

So guests will be unable to manually select seating for the time being.

The show's website also specifies that the theatre will be operating at a reduced capacity to ensure safe distance between all guests. "There will be empty seats beside, in front of and behind every group of people."

Organisers also made it clear, however, that groups who have booked together can be seated next to each other.

Efforts will be made to sanitise and disinfect the entire theatre, including the lobby and restrooms, before and after each show, and hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed throughout the venue.

In a bid to minimise contact, tickets will be paperless, sent by email to guests. Contactless payment is encouraged throughout the venue.

Dubai Summer Surprises deals

The acrobatic performance takes place at Al Habtoor City, Dubai. It is returning as a part of Dubai Summer Surprises, which means there are deals to be found on tickets.

Tickets during DSS will start at Dh119 (Bronze), increasing to Dh169 (Silver), Dh219 (Gold), Dh247 (Platinum) and Dh449 (VIP). The DSS tickets all include popcorn and a drink in the price, and the top two tiers, Platinum and VIP, include lounge access.

There is also the option to buy a dinner and show package, offering a meal with Gold tickets for Dh294 per person. Restaurants included are Mediterranean restaurant Babiole; Latin American eatery Zoco; steak house City Grill; and gastropub Ribs & Brews – all four are located close to La Perle at Al Habtoor City.

If you want to make a real night of it, you can also take advantage of the DSS Staycation packages, which include two tickets and a night's stay at Habtoor Palace from Dh538 (Bronze) to Dh1,198 (VIP). Full details on La Perle pricing are available here.

La Perle is a 90-minute theatrical show by Belgian theatre director Dragone. In the past, he has worked with Cirque du Soleil and Celine Dion on major productions.

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

INDIA SQUAD Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammad Siraj and Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper)

Rooney's club record At Everton Appearances: 77; Goals: 17 At Manchester United Appearances: 559; Goals: 253

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How Islam's view of posthumous transplant surgery changed Transplants from the deceased have been carried out in hospitals across the globe for decades, but in some countries in the Middle East, including the UAE, the practise was banned until relatively recently. Opinion has been divided as to whether organ donations from a deceased person is permissible in Islam. The body is viewed as sacred, during and after death, thus prohibiting cremation and tattoos. One school of thought viewed the removal of organs after death as equally impermissible. That view has largely changed, and among scholars and indeed many in society, to be seen as permissible to save another life.

Palestine and Israel - live updates Ground forces near Gaza 'told to prepare' for possible invasion

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic Power: 169bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh54,500 On sale: now

The Kingfisher Secret

Anonymous, Penguin Books

The Sky Is Pink Director: Shonali Bose Cast: Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf Three stars

Arsenal's pre-season fixtures Thursday Beat Sydney 2-0 in Sydney Saturday v Western Sydney Wanderers in Sydney Wednesday v Bayern Munich in Shanghai July 22 v Chelsea in Beijing July 29 v Benfica in London July 30 v Sevilla in London

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

