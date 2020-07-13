'It's show time': Dubai's 'La Perle' to reopen this month with safety precautions in place

"It's show time," reads the Instagram post announcing that high-octane acrobatic show La Perle is set to come back to its Dubai stage on July 30.
The post assures potential guests that "La Perle [will take] all precautionary measures to ensure you a safe and an enjoyable experience".
Here's what to expect when the show, developed by theatre director Franco Dragone, reopens.
What Covid-19 safety precautions are in place at 'La Perle'?
There are to be two shows daily, at 6pm and 9pm. The ticket website specifies that "due to social distancing requirements, the La Perle box office will be selecting seats for each booking to ensure adequate spacing".
So guests will be unable to manually select seating for the time being.
The show's website also specifies that the theatre will be operating at a reduced capacity to ensure safe distance between all guests. "There will be empty seats beside, in front of and behind every group of people."
Organisers also made it clear, however, that groups who have booked together can be seated next to each other.
Efforts will be made to sanitise and disinfect the entire theatre, including the lobby and restrooms, before and after each show, and hand sanitiser dispensers have been installed throughout the venue.
In a bid to minimise contact, tickets will be paperless, sent by email to guests. Contactless payment is encouraged throughout the venue.
Dubai Summer Surprises deals
The acrobatic performance takes place at Al Habtoor City, Dubai. It is returning as a part of Dubai Summer Surprises, which means there are deals to be found on tickets.
Tickets during DSS will start at Dh119 (Bronze), increasing to Dh169 (Silver), Dh219 (Gold), Dh247 (Platinum) and Dh449 (VIP). The DSS tickets all include popcorn and a drink in the price, and the top two tiers, Platinum and VIP, include lounge access.
There is also the option to buy a dinner and show package, offering a meal with Gold tickets for Dh294 per person. Restaurants included are Mediterranean restaurant Babiole; Latin American eatery Zoco; steak house City Grill; and gastropub Ribs & Brews – all four are located close to La Perle at Al Habtoor City.
If you want to make a real night of it, you can also take advantage of the DSS Staycation packages, which include two tickets and a night's stay at Habtoor Palace from Dh538 (Bronze) to Dh1,198 (VIP). Full details on La Perle pricing are available here.
La Perle is a 90-minute theatrical show by Belgian theatre director Dragone. In the past, he has worked with Cirque du Soleil and Celine Dion on major productions.
