Jorja Smith and American hip-hop star Rapsody to perform at Sole DXB

British R&B star Jorja Smith and US hip-hop artist Rapsody are set to headline Sole DXB.

The festival, which celebrates street culture and music, returns to Dubai Design District from December 9 to 11.

It is the first time the event has been held since Covid-19.

Also set to perform over the weekend are Moroccan folk singer and percussionist Khadija El Warzazia and US rapper Bas. The latter, real name Abbas Hamad, is born to Sudanese parents and is signed to Dreamville Records, a label and music collective led by hip-hop star J Cole.

American singer and rapper Mumu Fresh, whose fierce work is inspired by her Native American and African American heritage, will be making her UAE debut.

Other international acts announced include US hip-hop duo Coast Nostra, South African electronic music artist Muzi and Bangladeshi-American hip-hop artist Anik Khan.

Somali rapper and UAE resident Freek lead the list of regional artists alongside Egyptian rappers Feluka and Tac.

First held in 2011, the annual event has grown to be one of the UAE's top festivals. It features a multi-format programme, including talks, workshops, footwear exchanges, film screenings and concerts.

More than 36,000 people attended the last event, held at Dubai Design District in 2019, which attracted more than 100 performers, designers and speakers across three days. Past performers and guests at Sole DXB include hip-hop greats Wu-Tang Clan and rappers Nas, Koffee and Stormzy.

Speaking to The National at the 2019 event, co-founder Hussain Moloobhoy described Sole DXB as "a platform for people to connect”.

“Because hip-hop culture has not been here for 20 to 30 years, like other cities, it is an education on where the culture comes from and the different strands it has," he said.

Tickets are now on sale from the festival's official site with daily passes priced at Dh295 while a weekend pass, providing access from December 9 to 11, is Dh550.

Scroll through the gallery below for pictures from Sole DXB 2019