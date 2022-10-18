Dh1 million theatre initiative launched by UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth

A new initiative by the UAE's Ministry of Culture and Youth will provide financial grants to theatre professionals amounting to nearly Dh1 million.

Create Theatre aims to offer support for young people and professionals working in the sector so they can produce quality content and maximise their public reach.

Comprising of four types of grants, Create Theatre will provide financial and logistical backing for theatre-related activities, with the aim to encourage and attract more talent to join the creative sector.

The four grants are for Capacity Building and Upskilling, Theatre Performances Local Tour, Theatre Performances International Festival Participation and Operation Support.

Interested creatives and theatre troupes need to fill out an online form pertaining to the grant that best suits their needs.

"Theatre is a very powerful tool that gives voice to people," Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, tells The National.

"It also has a powerful role in bringing people together and establish social cohesion. Theatre is a unifying medium which discusses relatable issues and topics that stem from everyday life. In fact, it is one of the most impactful and powerful forms of media."

The UAE has a rich legacy in on-stage storytelling and performance. Theatre has been popular in the region since the 1950s.

Today, Emirati plays continue to speak to younger generations exploring important issues in society, building the cultural values of the UAE and aspiring a new generation of performers and audiences.

"We’d like to see theatre as a self-sustaining industry," says Al Kaabi.

“A holistic ecosystem that generates employment and revenue and contributes to the growth of the country not just socially and artistically but also economically.”

More information on the four grants and the criteria for application is available at www.mcy.gov.ae