George Ezra to perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena in October

George Ezra is set to return to Dubai later this year, with a live show at Coca-Cola Arena.

The Brit Award-winning English singer-songwriter will take to the stage on October 21, bringing his back catalogue of hits, including tracks such as Blame It on Me, Budapest and Casio.

He will also bring hits from his new album, The Gold Rush, including singles Anything For You and Green Green Grass, as well as new release I Went Hunting.

Speaking about his new album, Ezra said: “The Gold Rush Kid? That’s me. It’s a character I’m looking to embody, to remind myself how I felt throughout the process of writing and recording these songs.

“Coming back off all the touring for the second album, I was really struck by what it was like to be away from the people you know and love for so long. You’ve also been away from day-to-day routine, from normality. So that reconnection is something worth pursuing: go and check in with that person. “

Known for his feel good, soulful music, Ezra has released three studio albums, and won the Best British Solo Artist at the 2019 Brit Awards.

His October gig will not be his first Dubai show. Ezra played at Dubai World Trade Centre in January 2019.

Ezra’s performance at Coca-Cola Arena will follow his biggest headline show to date, a special all day event at London’s Finsbury Park on July 17.

Tickets are now on sale, starting at Dh225 for Gold. Regular standing tickets are Dh295 and golden circle are available for Dhs395.

More information and tickets are available at coca-cola-arena.com