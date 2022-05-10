Comedian Russell Peters to perform hip-hop DJ set in Dubai

Russell Peters will perform a rare DJ set at new Dubai venue Electric Pawn Shop.

The star comedian, who will be in the UAE to headline the Dubai Comedy Festival, will trade his microphone for DJ decks on Saturday with a late evening performance at the edgy Asian and Mediterranean-inspired bar and restaurant.

News of the surprise gig comes on the back of the Canadian bringing his Act Your Age World Tour to the UAE on Thursday with a show at the new Dubai Media City venue The Agenda.

While there will be no charge for the DJ set, prior dining reservations at the 200-capacity Electric Pawn Shop are essential to ensure entry.

Revealing the news to The National, Electric Pawn Shop co-owner Lobito Brigante explains that when it comes to hip-hop and DJ culture, Peters, who produced the Emmy Award-winning 2016 music documentary series Hip-Hop Evolution, does not joke around.

“Everybody who is a real fan of Peters knows he has a deep love and knowledge of hip-hop,” he says.

“He is one of the first comedians performs to tour the world with a DJ and he continues to do so until today with his DJ Starting from Scratch.”

Lobito, a veteran DJ, explains that the idea of Peters spinning at his venue transpired during the Canadian comic's Abu Dhabi show last year.

“It’s funny because I didn’t know he even knew me," says Lobito. "Peters is well connected to a lot of well-respected DJs and they told him to try to connect with me when he comes to Abu Dhabi and, sure enough, he reached out and invited me on the yacht he was on that day.”.

“We just connected on a musical level and then I told him about this place that myself and partner Lynn were hoping to open soon and whether he wanted to spin some records, and he said 'sure, why not.'"

Expect a crowd-pleasing, old-school set when Peters performs.

"I reckon it will be a block party music set," Lobito says. "It will be 1970s and 1980s funk and soul and definitely classic hip-hop tracks. It is going to be a great time."

Doors open from 6pm. To make reservations email ask@electricpawnshop.com or call 050 586 5510. More information is available on www.electricpawnshop.com