Jo Koy, Russell Peters and Gad Elmaleh to headline Dubai Comedy Festival

Comedians Jo Koy, Russell Peters, Josh Widdicombe, Gad Elmaleh and Vir Das are returning to the UAE for this year’s Dubai Comedy Festival.

The 11-day event will take place across several locations in the emirate including Coca-Cola Arena, The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates and The Agenda, among others.

“After mapping two seasons of massive hits, we are thrilled to welcome Dubai Comedy Festival once again,” said Ahmed Alkhaja, chief executive of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

“The festival has continually set the benchmark in the region for offering a stage to some of the best regional as well as global talent bringing a diverse mix of communities together.

“We look forward to seeing a full house as Dubai being one of the first cities to resume events to full capacity with the safety of all still being a priority, and being the international hub for comedy and entertainment.”

Here's a look at who will play when and where:

Peters, who sold out his previous show at the Coca-Cola Arena earlier this month, will bring his Act Your Age World Tour to The Agenda on Thursday, May 12, with opening acts Alingon Mitra and DJ Starting From Scratch.

"If you missed my sold-out show at the Coca-Cola Arena earlier this month, here’s your chance to catch me back in Dubai," he captioned his Instagram post.

Das will also be bringing The Wanted tour to The Agenda on May 13. Renowned as India's highest-selling comedian, Das promises something special for his show.

Meanwhile, Koy will return to Coca-Cola Arena with his Funny is Funny tour on Saturday, May 14, after performing at the venue in 2020. He is known for his impersonations and stand-up, as well as references to Filipino culture thanks to his mum.

Jo Koy performed at the Coca-Cola Arena in 2020. Photo: Coca-Cola Arena

Widdicombe will be performing at The Agenda on Wednesday, May 18, with his stand-up tour A Bit Much. Finally, Elmaleh will bring his French-language show D'ailleurs to The Agenda on May 20. Known for his comedy show Sans tambour, this is Elmaleh's third time performing at Dubai Comedy Festival.

The Laughter Factory also returns with shows at the Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Studio One Hotel, Zabeel House The Greens, Dukes The Palm, Grand Millennium Hotel Dubai and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah from Friday, May 13 to Sunday, May 22.

Comedians will perform in two show sets. One features Ger Staunton, John Fothergill, and Aurie Styla from Friday to Tuesday, May 13 to 17, while the other will have Ali Sultan, Corey Rodrigues, and Daisy Earl take the stage from Wednesday to Sunday, May 18 to 22.

Tickets are available at dubaicalendar.com and thelaughterfactory.com