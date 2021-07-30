Sharjah reveals floating theatre project for Kalba

A new open floating theatre project was revealed as part of a series of ambitious projects that promise to transform Sharjah's east coast exclave of Kalba.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi visited the city on Wednesday, where he inspected plans for several projects, including the theatre.

The theatre's design was inspired by an idea from Sheikh Dr Sultan and is shaped like a sea shell surrounded by water basins.

"The theatre, with its distinctive and wonderful destination being linked to the corniche, will provide a complete view of the Kalba Corniche and the Arabian Sea," Emirates News Agency reported.

The series of projects was announced in April. They include the restoration of one of Sharjah's most historic houses, construction of a clock tower roundabout and the opening of a revamped corniche, where the new theatre will sit.

The plans aim to improve the lives of residents, while placing the town on the UAE's tourist trail.

Sheikh Dr Sultan's tour this week started with a visit to the site of Al Kitab Rest Project, which is scheduled to open within a year. The rest house is located on one of the peaks of the Kalba Mountains at a height of about 1,000 metres above sea level, and will be home to a restaurant, cafe, prayer rooms, multi-purpose hall and children's playground, and its structure will boast elements of Islamic architecture, topped off by a distinctive dome stretching 40 metres.

The Sharjah Ruler also approved the site designated for the construction of the livestock market and butchery, and finished his tour by inspecting the Al Hafiya Lake project, which is slated for completion in October. The lake, located to the west of Kalba, is set to hold 370,000 cubic metres of water at a depth of two metres, spanning 1,800 metres in length.

Read more Sharjah Ruler unveils new vision for historic east coast port town of Kalba

In April, the restored Khor Kalba Fort opened with a treasure trove of excavated artefacts. It is believed the fort was built around 1745 and added to in about 1820.

Other projects include the Kalba Heritage Museum, a sail-shaped institution that will be built on the seashore, and Heritage Mosque Square, which also opened in April. The square features the heritage of the recently restored Saif bin Ghanim Mosque, one of Sharjah's oldest places of worship. In keeping with Kalba's seafaring tradition, it is built of coral and its roof is covered with palm fronds.