What we know about Coldplay’s new album: from expected title to possible new tour

Nearly two years after premiering Everyday Life in a stunning pair of sunrise and sunset concerts in Jordan's capital Amman, another Coldplay album is in the works.

In more news to excite faithful fans, the group even plans to tour after four years away from the stage.

With Coldplay scrapping concert plans for Everyday Life because of environmental concerns, the UK press reported that gigs were planned to promote the new album once safe to do so.

Here are four things to know about the impending release.

1. A space-inspired title

We may not have a release date, but we may have an album name.

According to British tabloid The Sun, Coldplay's latest release will carry the title Music of the Spheres.

We know this because the group recently trademarked the title for use across various operations, including merchandise.

A source close to the band confirmed to the newspaper this is the album’s working title.

2. Band hinted at new work in their last album

If you are a hardcore fan and thought the title sounded familiar, you are right.

The phrase Music of the Spheres first appeared in the book accompanying Everyday Life's vinyl release.

Look even closer and underneath the words, you will find a small caption that reads: "Coldplay coming soon."

3. New music at Glastonbury

Also supporting the theory that Coldplay is back in business is their coming performance at Glastonbury, albeit the digital version.

While the group would normally headline one of the five nights of the mammoth UK festival, they will have to settle for topping an online line-up on Saturday, May 22, with fellow acts including Damon Albarn, Haim, Michael Kiwanuka and Wolf Alice.

We expect the group to premiere new material as part of their set.

4. Solar-powered world tour

While trademarking Music of the Spheres implies cool new touring merchandise, rumours that Coldplay are returning to the road are not entirely unpredictable.

Martin confirmed in 2019 that the band eventually planned to tour once more.

He said the years spent between shows will give the group time to develop ways to conduct environmentally sustainable world tours.

"We would be disappointed if it's not carbon neutral," he told BBC News.

"The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it largely solar powered.

"We've done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it's not so much taking as giving?"

With the UAE's ample amount of sunshine, not to mention Coldplay's fondness for playing in the capital, Abu Dhabi is well placed to be in the mix when the boys are back on the road.

Match info Karnataka Tuskers 110-3 J Charles 35, M Pretorius 1-19, Z Khan 0-16 Deccan Gladiators 111-5 in 8.3 overs K Pollard 45*, S Zadran 2-18

The First Monday in May

Full Party in the Park line-up 2pm – Andreah 3pm – Supernovas 4.30pm – The Boxtones 5.30pm – Lighthouse Family 7pm – Step On DJs 8pm – Richard Ashcroft 9.30pm – Chris Wright 10pm – Fatboy Slim 11pm – Hollaphonic

NYBL PROFILE Company name: Nybl Date started: November 2018 Founder: Noor Alnahhas, Michael LeTan, Hafsa Yazdni, Sufyaan Abdul Haseeb, Waleed Rifaat, Mohammed Shono Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Software Technology / Artificial Intelligence Initial investment: $500,000 Funding round: Series B (raising $5m) Partners/Incubators: Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 4, Dubai Future Accelerators Cohort 6, AI Venture Labs Cohort 1, Microsoft Scale-up

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Company Profile Founders: Tamara Hachem and Yazid Erman

Based: Dubai

Launched: September 2019

Sector: health technology

Stage: seed

Investors: Oman Technology Fund, angel investor and grants from Sharjah's Sheraa and Ma'an Abu Dhabi

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

THE CARD 2pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 2.30pm: Handicap Dh 76,000 (D) 1,400m 3pm: Handicap Dh 64,000 (D) 1,200m 3.30pm: Shadwell Farm Conditions Dh 100,000 (D) 1,000m 4pm: Maiden Dh 60,000 (D) 1,000m 4.30pm: Handicap 64,000 (D) 1,950m

Results 5pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m; Winner: Faiza, Sandro Paiva (jockey), Ali Rashid Al Raihe (trainer). 5.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,400m; Winner: Greeley, Connor Beasley, Helal Al Alawi. 6pm: Emirates Fillies Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Marzaga, Jim Crowley, Ana Mendez. 6.30pm: Emirates Colts Classic Prestige (PA) Dh100,000 1,600m; Winner: Jawaal, Jim Crowley, Majed Al Jahouri. 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m; Winner: AF Ashras, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel. 7.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m; Winner: Somoud, Richard Mullen, Ahmed Al Mehairbi.

The Kingfisher Secret

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

RESULTS Lightweight (female)

Sara El Bakkali bt Anisha Kadka

Bantamweight

Mohammed Adil Al Debi bt Moaz Abdelgawad

Welterweight

Amir Boureslan bt Mahmoud Zanouny

Featherweight

Mohammed Al Katheeri bt Abrorbek Madaminbekov

Super featherweight

Ibrahem Bilal bt Emad Arafa

Middleweight

Ahmed Abdolaziz bt Imad Essassi

Bantamweight (female)

Ilham Bourakkadi bt Milena Martinou

Welterweight

Mohamed Mardi bt Noureddine El Agouti

Middleweight

Nabil Ouach bt Ymad Atrous

Welterweight

Nouredine Samir bt Marlon Ribeiro

Super welterweight

Brad Stanton bt Mohamed El Boukhari

Super Saturday race card 4pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 | US$350,000 | (Dirt) | 1,200m

4.35pm: Al Bastakiya Listed | $300,000 | (D) | 1,900m

5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 | $350,000 | (Turf) | 1,200m

5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 | $350,000 | (D) | 1,600m

6.20pm: Dubai City of Gold Group 2 | $300,000 | (T) | 2,410m

6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 3 Group 1 | $600,000 | (D) | 2,000m

7.30pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 | $400,000 | (T) | 1,800m

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

