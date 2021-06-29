Jamie Lynn Spears says she's proud of sister Britney for speaking out: 'I am only concerned about her happiness'

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said she's proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supports whatever would make the singer happy.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Jamie Lynn said she felt she can now comment publicly about the situation because her sister testified about it in court.

"Since the day I was born, I've only loved adored and supported my sister," Jamie Lynn said.

"I'm so proud of her for using her voice," she said. "I am only concerned about her happiness" and "have nothing to gain or lose either way".

Last week, Britney , 39, told a Los Angeles judge the conservatorship has been abusive and she's been prevented from removing a birth control device so she could try to have a baby.

Jamie Spears has had control of his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was established in 2008. AP

"I don't care if she wants to run away to a rain forest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world," Jamie Lynn said.

The younger Spears, an actress who appeared in Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, said she would support Britney "ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do to be happy".

The legal arrangement began in 2008 when Britney suffered a mental health breakdown. A year later she made a comeback, released new albums and performed live for 10 years until late 2018.

In 2020, Britney began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie is also a joint conservator of the singer's finances.

Fans and supporters gather outside the County Courthouse in Los Angeles during a hearing in Spears's conservatorship case. AFP

Britney's passionate, and at times emotional, address last Wednesday to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny was the first time in 13 years she has spoken in open court on the conservatorship, which she called “abusive” and “stupid".

The conservatorship was put in place as Britney , hounded by paparazzi and media scrutiny while a new mother, underwent a very public mental health crisis in 2008.

Britney revisited the speech in an Instagram post on Thursday, apologising “for pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years".

“I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me,” she said. Britney later also said: “believe it or not pretending that I’m OK has actually helped."

In court, Britney said she is forced to keep using an intrauterine device for birth control and take other medications, is prevented from getting married or having another child, and is not allowed to have her own money.

She condemned her father and the others who control it.

Christina Aguilera tweets her support

Fellow pop star and former Mickey Mouse Club co-star Christina Aguilera has penned her support for Britney through a lengthy Twitter thread posted on Monday evening.

“These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through,” Aguilera wrote while sharing a photo of the two from their younger years. “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their lives own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.”

These past few days I’ve been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through. It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. pic.twitter.com/NRhNwcJaD3 — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) June 29, 2021

She continued: "To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those 'close' to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.

"Every woman must have the right to her own body, her own reproductive system, her own privacy, her own space, her own healing and her own happiness."

"While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered and personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I've heard, read and seen in the media," she added. "The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control."

Aguilera concluded: "To a woman who has worked under conditions and pressure unimaginable to most, I promise you she deserves all of the freedom possible to live her happiest life. My heart goes out to Britney. She deserves all the TRUE love and support in the world."

The Beautiful singer isn’t the first celebrity to speak out on Britney’s conservatorship hearing. Exes Justin Timberlake and Kevin Federline as well as singers Mariah Carey and Halsey have also voiced their support.

– Additional reporting by AP and Reuters