Gamers Without Borders: DJ Nicky Romero will play virtual gig for eSports festival

'This set will be something on a whole different level,' says the Dutch DJ

DJ Nicky Romero will perform for the Gamers Without Borders event. Courtesy ITT News Agency
Dutch DJ Nicky Romero will perform at the Gamers Without Borders eSports charity festival.

Romero, known for the hits I Could be the One and Toulouse, will play a streamed set on Saturday, June 19.

Fans should keep an ear out for new and unreleased material over the hour-long set, the DJ says.

The stream can be watched on the Gamers Without Borders’ YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels from 10.30pm UAE time.

“This set will be something on a whole different level,” he says. “This will be a proper party, and with an audience who I know love to have some fun, so I can’t wait for Saturday.”

Romero’s set is part of the festival’s entertainment stream of events, which includes live conversations, online meet and greets with celebrity gamers and podcasts about the latest gaming titles.

Also on offer is The Gaming Night, a 30-minute weekly magazine show with a light-hearted focus on gaming culture.

"This year’s festival aims to be ground zero for gamers all summer long, with endless entertainment that they can throw themselves into or just enjoy watching. Nicky Romero will start all of that next Saturday, so it’s definitely a date to get in the diary," says Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi eSports Federation.

With the festival concluding on Sunday, August 8, check out the website and social media channels for official announcements of events and timings.

Winning for cause

While all that is going on, there is also a competition with big money at play – albeit for a great cause.

Gamers Without Borders has a $10 million prize pool, which will help to curb the impact of Covid-19.

Under the theme No One Left Behind, the tournament features some of the world's best gamers going head-to-head on titles such as Fortnite, Rocket League and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Gamers Without Borders will donate this year's prize fund to charities that are helping distribute Covid-19 vaccines in vulnerable nations. SuppliedGamers Without Borders: Saudi eSports tournament returns with pledge to donate $10 million to vaccine distribution

Why Xbox could be the future, despite PlayStation 5 having the best launch ever

Winners will donate their share of the prize fund towards charitable initiatives, such as Unicef, working towards ensuring some of the world's most vulnerable countries receive Covid-19 vaccines.

Organised by the Saudi Esports Federation, the second iteration of the event already cemented itself as the biggest gaming festival in the world.

Last year's inaugural competition included star appearances from the likes of musician Liam Payne and rapper Snoop Dogg.

More details can be found on the Gamers Without Borders website.

Updated: June 16, 2021 09:15 PM

