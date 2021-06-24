Britney Spears conservatorship hearing: Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and more speak out in support

Britney Spears has spoken out about the restrictive conditions she has been living under, in a 13-year conservatorship controlled primarily by her father, Jamie Spears.

On Wednesday, Spears asked a Los Angeles judge to end the court conservatorship, which she called “abusive”, and condemned her father and the others who controlled it.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” she said in a long, emotional and sometimes profane speech.

“This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life ... I just want my life back."

A supporter holds a sign while rallying for pop star Britney Spears during a conservatorship case hearing in Los Angeles, California. Reuters

The conservatorship has controlled her life and money since 2008.

Since her comments went public, a number of celebrities have reacted to Spears's court statement with messages of support.

Notably, the singer's ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, tweeted : "What’s happening to her is just not right."

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2001. Getty Images

Timberlake, who dated the singer from June 1999 to March 2002, was portrayed as complicit in her downfall in the Framing Britney Spears documentary, released in February.

The New York Times-produced film argued that the Cry Me a River singer "weaponised" their break-up, forcing her to take on the role of villain following their split.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body," Timberlake wrote on Twitter.

"No one should ever be held against their will … or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for."

Referencing his wife, Jessica Biel, he added: "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Mariah Carey kept her show of solidarity concise, writing: "We love you Britney! Stay strong."

Actor and activist Rose McGowan tweeted a link to a Hollywood Reporter story, with the caption: "Britney Spears has every right to be angry. How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. Stop controlling women. #FreeBritney."

Singer Brandy also took to Twitter to send a message of support, tweeting: "Sending all my love and support to Britney Spears and her fans."

Meghan McCain, The View host and daughter of late US senator John McCain, questioned the legality of Spears's conservatorship.

"How is what has been done to Britney Spears not a human rights crime?" McCain asked. "Isolation, controlling her capacity to reproduce without her consent, forcing her to work under inhumane conditions. If she were any other person the people who did this to her would be in jail."

McCain went on to write: "I feel physically sick about this Britney Spears news – I think because it's about so much more. Women not being heard, not being trusted, accused of being crazy at any slight deviation from a perfect veneer. We as a society have utterly failed her and her dad should be in jail."

Singer Halsey wrote: "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."