Kanye West to buy right-wing social media platform Parler

Rapper says the move is to protect 'conservative opinions'

Katy Gillett
Oct 17, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

After grabbing headlines in recent weeks for several controversial moves, including wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West, now known as Ye, has announced he's buying social media platform Parler, to protect "conservative opinions".

The right-wing social media app, which has been banned by Apple and Google several times, was used to coordinate the January 6 riots on the US Capitol last year.

West joined the platform today and said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

A tweet from the app's official account said the acquisition "ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome".

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech," said George Farmer, chief executive of Parlement Technologies, Parler’s parent company.

"Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honoured to help him achieve his goals."

Ye and Parlement expect to close the purchase agreement during the fourth quarter of this year.

Read more
Five of Kanye West's most controversial moments

This comes after West has made headlines in recent weeks for various controversial actions, with companies beginning to cut ties with the rapper, including US bank JP Morgan Chase which is severing ties with West and his Yeezy Inc brand, effective November 21.

In unaired parts of an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, West also floated a series of conspiracy theories touching on anti-Semitic tropes and suggested that “fake children” were planted outside his house.

They were released days after West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over anti-Semitic posts.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned West's posts as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic [sic]”.

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kanye West's style evolution

ROME - NOVEMBER 18: (U.S. TABS OUT) Wil.I.Am of The Black Eyed Peas (L) and rapper Kanye West pose backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2004 at Tor di Valle November 18, 2004 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

will.i.am and Kanye West, in a knitted jumper, pose backstage during the MTV Europe Music Awards at Tor di Valle November 18, 2004 in Rome, Italy. Getty Images

Updated: October 17, 2022, 10:54 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL