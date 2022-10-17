Kanye West to buy right-wing social media platform Parler

After grabbing headlines in recent weeks for several controversial moves, including wearing a White Lives Matter T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West, now known as Ye, has announced he's buying social media platform Parler, to protect "conservative opinions".

The right-wing social media app, which has been banned by Apple and Google several times, was used to coordinate the January 6 riots on the US Capitol last year.

West joined the platform today and said: “In a world where conservative opinions are considered to be controversial we have to make sure we have the right to freely express ourselves."

A tweet from the app's official account said the acquisition "ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome".

Parlement Technologies is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement in principle for Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, to acquire the Parler platform. The acquisition ensures Parler a future role in creating an uncancelable ecosystem where all voices are welcome. pic.twitter.com/KXdhV71prl — Parler (@parler_app) October 17, 2022

“This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech," said George Farmer, chief executive of Parlement Technologies, Parler’s parent company.

"Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honoured to help him achieve his goals."

Ye and Parlement expect to close the purchase agreement during the fourth quarter of this year.

This comes after West has made headlines in recent weeks for various controversial actions, with companies beginning to cut ties with the rapper, including US bank JP Morgan Chase which is severing ties with West and his Yeezy Inc brand, effective November 21.

In unaired parts of an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson, West also floated a series of conspiracy theories touching on anti-Semitic tropes and suggested that “fake children” were planted outside his house.

They were released days after West's Twitter and Instagram accounts were locked over anti-Semitic posts.

The Anti-Defamation League condemned West's posts as “deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic [sic]”.

