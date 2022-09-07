Justin Bieber promoter says no change to Dubai tour dates but fans should await updates

Dubai concert promoter Thomas Ovesen, of Top Entertainment, confirmed to The National that tickets for Justin Bieber's two Dubai concerts next month were still on sale, despite the singer announcing on Tuesday he was postponing his world tour for health reasons.

Ovesen says he is awaiting information from Bieber's camp regarding the resumption of the tour and whether the October 8 and 9 shows at Coca-Cola Arena would need to be pushed back.

“We all wish Justin a speedy recovery and admire his decision to put his health first,” he said.

“We can’t wait to see him back on the road and we’re standing by for further updates, which we will share with you as the Dubai show dates approaches.”

Bieber's last performance was in Brazil's Rock in Rio festival on Sunday and the postponement immediately affects the remainder of the South American leg of the tour, including Wednesday's scheduled concert in Chile.

In a statement released on social media, the pop star said he was only "taking a break from touring for the time being” after experiencing health struggles on the road.

In an Instagram post uploaded after the Rock in Rio event, Bieber said he “gave everything I have to the people in Brazil”.

“After getting offstage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now.”

Bieber also referred to his experience with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a condition which left half of his face paralysed and forced him to cancel a number of North American concerts.

Bieber said overcoming the condition affected his physical health when returning to the stage in July.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue the tour. I performed six live shows, but it really took a real toll on me,” the statement reads.

“So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being … I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber is not the only young pop star to be affected by the rigours of the road.

In July, singer Shawn Mendes, 23, cancelled the rest of his world tour to look after his mental health.

The Treat You Better singer said he will return to live performance "as soon as I have taken the time to heal."

Ovesen, who brought Bieber and One Direction to Dubai on previous tours, says he sympathises with young artists taking on the commitment to go on a world tour.

"They are significant undertakings and some tours can take multiple years to complete, during which artists and crew might only get home occasionally and for very short stints, and the rest of the time they move from show stop to show stop, time zone to time zone, winter to summer,” he says.

“I think it’s hard to imagine what that means for those involved and for sure it affects people differently too. It can be exciting, no doubt, but really gruelling at the same time."

