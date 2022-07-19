Bhupinder Singh: Indian singer and composer dies aged 82

Veteran Indian singer and composer Bhupinder Singh, known for his work with poetic ghazals, as well as Bollywood music in the 1970s and 1980s, has died aged 82.

Singh, who was being treated for suspected colon cancer at a Mumbai hospital, died of cardiac arrest on Monday night.

“His condition worsened on Monday morning and we had to put him on a ventilator. He got a cardiac arrest and died at 7.45pm," a doctor at Criticare Asia Hospital told the Indian Express.

Singh's wife, singer Mitali Singh, told Indian news agency PTI that he also tested positive for Covid-19 while he was being treated.

Born to a music teacher in the city of Amritsar in Punjab, Singh learnt to play many instruments early in life. He began performing for All India Radio in the 1960s when he was spotted by noted composer Madan Mohan, who invited him to move to Mumbai, where the Hindi film industry is based.

He made his Bollywood singing debut was with the 1964 film Haqeeqat, for which he sang the song Hoke Majboor Mujhe Usne Bulaya Hoga, composed by Mohan. He soon began recording for other films, working alongside many Indian greats — from Mohammed Rafi to Lata Mangeshkar and Talat Mahmood. He also played instruments for many compositions by R D Burman, considered one of the greatest Indian film music composers ever, most notably for super popular songs Dum Maro Dum, from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna, and Chura Liya Hai from Yaadon Ki Baraat.

Singh, who was lovingly called "Bhupi" by close friends, met his wife, singer Mitali, in the early 1980s, having first heard her voice.

"The colour of her voice was not like anything I had heard before — soulful and in tune,” he told The Times of India in 2012.

The couple married in 1983 with Bhupinder stepping away from film music soon after, instead embarking on a successful musical partnership with Mitali that resulted in many albums and tours. Together, they were known for their ghazals, a form of poetic music.

“I believe that music brought us close and has kept us together all these years,” Mitali said in 2012.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Singh's work "struck a chord with several people".

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Bhupinder Singh Ji, who has given memorable songs for decades. His works struck a chord with several people. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family and admirers," he posted on Twitter.

"Extremely sad news… Rest in peace Bhupinder Ji. A huge loss to the world of music," singer Harshdeep Kaur posted.

