Shawn Mendes postpones tour saying he's hit a 'breaking point'

Pop star Shawn Mendes says he's taking a break from touring to heal and take care of his mental health.

The Canadian singer is currently on his two-year-long, 87-show Wonder: The World Tour, which began in March. He was scheduled to perform at the Xcel Energy Centre in Minnesota, US, on Saturday.

“This breaks my heart to have to say this, but unfortunately I’m going to have to postpone the next three weeks of shows through Uncasville, Connecticut until further notice,” he posted on Instagram on Friday.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family. After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he wrote.

"After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Mendes, 23, who first earned fame by posting covers of songs on Vine, released his first album Handwritten in 2015 and went straight to No 1 on the US Billboard 200. He has since released three chart-topping albums: Illuminate (2016), Shawn Mendes (2018) and Wonder (2020).

In My Blood, Mendes's lead single from his self-titled album, chronicled his struggles with anxiety.

"This is my first time breaking into something that’s more serious and more about me," he told Billboard of the song in 2018.

Mendes famously dated pop star Camila Cabello after they recorded their chart-busting 2019 hit Senorita. The pair confirmed their split in November last year.

Following the three-week break, Mendes's tour is due to pick up again in Toronto, Canada on Sunday, July 31.