Upside Down Spotify playlist: the songs to save you from 'Stranger Things' villain Vecna

Which song would save you from Vecna?

To mark Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 being released on Netflix on Friday, the platform has partnered with Spotify to unveil an Upside Down playlist, which determines what would help you escape the clutches of the show's villain.

The list uses your Spotify listening history to compile 50 tracks, with the top one being the “saviour song”. The easiest way to access the list is by typing "Upside Down" into the search bar on the platform, then clicking on the top result, which shows a photo of Sadie Sink's character Max Mayfield running in with a dark red background.

Viewers who are not yet up to date beware, there are spoilers below.

The playlist is tied to an emotional scene in episode four of season four titled Dear Billy. In it, Max is sitting at the grave of her stepbrother Billy when she gets taken by Vecna, who prays on those who have suffered trauma, using his psychic powers to enter their minds while they’re at their most vulnerable.

While she’s in his trance, her friends Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) and Robin Buckley (Maya Hawke) learn how music can potentially save her from being killed by Vecna. They quickly put in a tape of her favourite song, Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God), which helps her escape as she runs up a hill to get out of the Upside Down.

After the episode was broadcast, Bush’s song — which was originally released in 1985 — has increased in popularity with a new generation listening to her music. The song also topped the charts in the UK, setting a record for longest time taken for a single to reach No 1.

"I'm overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it's all happening really fast, as if it's being driven along by a kind of elemental force," she wrote on her website.

"I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.

"I believe the [show's creators] Duffer Brothers have touched people's hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people," she wrote on Twitter.

"By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light — as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) — the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story," she added.

Stranger Things season 4, volume 2 is now on Netflix.

