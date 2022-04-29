DJ performances to catch in Dubai this May: See Joris Voorn, Steve Aoki and Fatboy Slim

Dubai beach club Soulbeach is teaming up with an international dance music radio station for an epic day-to-night line-up of DJ performances on May 14.

Leading the charge is Holland's Joris Voorn, who as well as being a festival favourite is the co-owner of respected music label Rejected.

He's joined by Steve Bug, a 30-year veteran of Germany's techno and acid house scene, renowned for 1999 club staple Loverboy.

Rounding off the line-up are fellow internationals DJs Jixo & Danz, as well as UAE spinners Amir Sharara and Masha Vincente.

The event will run from noon until 11pm, with tickets from Dh150 available at dubai.platinumlist.net.

The announcement comes as other popular Dubai beach clubs plan to turn up the volume next month.

Surf Club, which opened at West Beach on Palm Jumeirah in December, will bring Lebanese duo Ghenwa Nemnom and Djette to perform on May 6, before Dutch DJ and producer Satori takes to the decks the next day to perform tracks from his new album Dreamin' Colours.

Bookings can be made by emailing events@surfclubdubai.com.

Zero Gravity will host a blockbuster outdoor gig with the UK's Fatboy Slim performing on May 20.

The original superstar DJ was one of the biggest dance music acts of the 1990s, scoring seven UK Top 10 singles, including four from 1998's bestselling album You've Come a Long Way, Baby.

He'll be returning to Dubai on the back of a well-received show at Coachella in the US.

Tickets are from Dh199 are available at dubai.platinumlist.net. Festivities begin at 10am.

Those who prefer their DJs in an arena setting with a blinding light show, should head to the Coca-Cola Arena on May 3 to see back-to-back sets by two EDM titans, Afrojack and Steve Aoki.

Dutch DJ Afrojack has been performing since he was a teenager and has found international success through a number of crossover hits, including 2010’s Take Over Control. He also contributed to the production of Beyonce's 2011 anthem Run the World (Girls).

US spinner Steve Aoki has released six albums, including the Grammy-nominated Wonderland. In 2019, he released his memoir, Blue: The Color of Noise.

Doors open at 8pm with tickets from Dh195 available at coca-cola-arena.com.

