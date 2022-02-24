Maroon 5 to begin Middle East tour at Egypt's Giza Pyramids

US pop band Maroon 5 will play a concert at Egypt’s Giza Pyramids on May 3, kick-starting a much-anticipated Middle East tour which will also include shows in the UAE and Israel.

The award-winning group previously played in Cairo in 2011, when they took to the stage at the Gezira Youth Centre in Zamalek.

The ancient monuments have been a popular venue among performers visiting Egypt for decades, hosting the likes of jazz legend Louis Armstrong in 1961 and renowned crooner Frank Sinatra in 1979.

More recently, the Giza Plateau has played host to Shakira, the Red Hot Chilli Peppers and the Black Eyed Peas.

US band the Black Eyed Peas perform on stage during a concert in front of the Pyramid of Giza, Egypt in October 2021. EPA

Maroon 5’s frontman Adam Levine is particularly popular in Egypt after having served as one of the main judges on US singing competition show The Voice, the Arabic version of which is widely watched in the Arab world’s most populous nation.

The group has had a number of massive hits over the years including She Will Be Loved and Moves Like Jagger.

The band have sold more than 135 million records worldwide since the release of their debut album, Songs About Jane, in 2002.

Aside from their upcoming performance at the pyramids, their Middle East tour will also include a show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on May 6, and another at Tel Aviv’s Hayarkon Park on May 9.