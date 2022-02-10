New Dubai venue The Square @ISD to host The Jazz Garden and DXB Blues Fest

Newly launched outdoor entertainment venue The Square @ISD will be hosting two music events over the next month, starting with a revamped version of The Jazz Garden.

The live music series launched in 2008 as a component of the Dubai International Jazz Festival and is now celebrating its 12th season. After the series was hampered owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is now returning in a new format dubbed The Jazz Garden Super Series and will be held for the first time in the relaxed garden setting of The Square, at Inspiratus Sports District, Dubai Sports City.

The event is set to take place on February 25 and 26. Though the artist line-up is yet to be unveiled, organisers have said the two-day event will feature “six internationally acclaimed jazz artist and performers” and that the latest Jazz Garden will be the biggest yet.

As with its previous events, The Jazz Garden Super Series will not be ticketed. Instead, there will be a minimum spend on food and drinks in operation and tables must be booked online.

Hot on the heels of the jazz event, a line-up of world-renowned blues musicians will be performing at the venue in the inaugural DXB Blues Fest.

Taking place between March 3 and 5, the first day of the event will feature Boney Fields, a trumpeter hailed for his sonic blend of funk and blues, and soulful blues singer Lakeetra Knowles.

Vocalist and house music star Gisele Jackson will then be performing on the second night alongside organist and producer Raphael Wressnig. Celebrated blues and gospel singer-songwriter Sharrie Williams is also set to perform on March 4.

Tenor saxophonist Sax Gordon will be headlining the final night of the festival, followed by Rachelle Jeanty, a singer with more than two decades of experience.

More information is available at thesquaredubai.com.