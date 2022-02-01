Alicia Keys set to perform at AlUla in Saudi Arabia

Alicia Keys is set to have her first public performance in Saudi Arabia this month. The Girl on Fire singer will be taking to the stage at mirrored venue Maraya Concert Hall, in AlUla, on February 11.

It will not be the American musician's first trip to the kingdom. Keys visited AlUla with her husband, Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean, last year. She also attended an Andrea Bocelli concert in Hegra last April.

Click through the gallery above to see photos of Keys performing at Expo 2020 Dubai in December.

"There is no denying the beauty and enchantment of AlUla, I have always been an explorer and I adore discovering ancient places and what has been left behind of times long gone," Keys told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "But there is something more. I met women business owners here that had a powerful sense of creating meaningful experiences. I visited a women’s music school in the old town and got to see first-hand the continuation of the timeless artisan traditions here.

READ MORE Music stars led by Alicia Keys call for Biden-Harris administration to create racial justice commission

"I feel the future emerging in a way I was never aware of before. And as an artist, I feel a sense of belonging and connection – with nature, with humanity, with the magic of this special place. I have been really enjoying doing these One Night Only shows all over the world in special once-in-a-lifetime locations. I’m excited to add AlUla to the very exclusive and special list.”

On February 12, Keys will co-host a Women to Women town hall event, discussing female empowerment initiatives and "plans on the kingdom’s progressive vision" with the first female Saudi Ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud.

The talks will delve into subjects of equality, education and Saudi Arabia's cultural renaissance. Saudi women working for the government, in banking and health and wellness sectors will participate and engage in the discussions. This companion event intends to spark meaningful dialogue where women can come together to share their vision and dreams. Keys will be dressed by fashion designer Shahd AlShehail of Abadia.

Keys's performance will be part of the AlUla Moments season of events, which runs until Sunday, March 27.

Tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster now. The concert will be broadcast on MBC and on the AlUla Moments YouTube channel.