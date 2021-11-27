Nick Jonas to perform live at VidCon Abu Dhabi

VidCon Abu Dhabi has just announced that Nick Jonas will perform for the event on December 3.

It it has also already been revealed that singer Kehlani will take to the stage for a live performance on December 4 as part of the event, which will take place at Adnec from December 3 to 6.

Jonas is best known for being a member of The Jonas Brothers with his siblings. The trio rose to fame with hits Sucker, Burnin’ Up and Leave Before You Love Me. However, Nick has also found success as a solo artist with songs Jealous, Chains and Levels.

VidCon Abu Dhabi was originally announced in January 2020 and was to be held in March 2020, but was postponed owing to the pandemic.

Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the event focuses on the ins and outs of online content. Each day will feature a number of panels discussing the latest trends in online creation, as well as sessions with social media personalities as they detail their path to success.

Names set to appear include Egyptian TV show host and comedian Bassem Youssef, Emirati influencers Khalid Al Ameri and Salama Mohamed, American YouTube star Alex Wassabi, Jordanian sister bloggers Rawan and Rayan, Saudi YouTuber Naz and travel blogger Iknani.

In addition to the speakers, representatives from big brands will be on hand to provide advice ranging from marketing to audience engagement.

A green pass on Al Hosn app is required for entry. Face masks are mandatory for anyone over the age of 2 and there will be no storage provided for pushchairs and bags.

From Dh130 for a day pass; more information is available at vidcon.com