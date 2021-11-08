Kylie Jenner, SZA and Roddy Ricch react to Astroworld deaths: 'I'm speechless'

Celebrities have reacted to the tragic events at the 2021 Astroworld Festival, where eight people died after a crowd surge on Friday.

Travis Scott, who organises the festival, has released a statement, as has his partner, reality TV star, Kylie Jenner.

Singers and rappers, SZA, Roddy Ricch and Master P, who performed earlier on the day on November 5, have also spoken out about the incident. At the time of writing, Drake, who was on stage with Scott when the crowd surge occurred, has not spoken about the incident. Along with Scott, the Canadian rapper has been named in a lawsuit following the festival.

Here, we round up what celebrities have said about the Astroworld tragedy:

Kylie Jenner

Rapper Travis Scott with his partner Kylie Jenner, who was in the crowd at Astroworld as the deadly crowd surge occurred. EPA

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner, 24, is Scott's partner of four years. Together they have a daughter, Stormi Webster, 3, and Jenner is currently pregnant with their second child. She was in the crowd at Astroworld with her daughter and sister Kendall, 26, when the incident occurred.

Jenner said she is "devastated" by the deaths.

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday's events," she wrote in a post on Instagram.

"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing."

Jenner shared footage of an ambulance trying to make its way though the crowd on her Instagram Stories. The post was deleted after the concert was stopped.

"I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted," she wrote.

Kendall has not shared a statement following the tragedy, but a post from backstage earlier in the day remains on her Instagram page.

Travis Scott: 'I’m absolutely devastated'

Scott, born Jacques Bermon Webster II, released a statement on Instagram on Saturday, saying he was "absolutely devastated by what took place”.

“My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival,” Scott wrote.

“Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

Rapper Travis Scott issues a statement via Instagram after a stampede during his Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, on November 5, 2021. Reuters

The rapper, 30, also took to Instagram Live to speak about the incident.

"I just wanna send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night. We're actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time," he said in the black and white video.

"My fans really mean the world to me and I always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Any time I can make out anything that's going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation."

SZA: 'Speechless'

Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock n don’t even know what to say .. just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives 😔🙏🏾 — SZA (@sza) November 6, 2021

American singer SZA, 32, born Solana Imani Rowe, was on the Astroworld Festival line-up on the day of the tragedy. She has described herself as “speechless” following the deadly crowd surge.

On November 6, she tweeted: "Speechless about last night I’m actually in shock [and] don’t even know what to say ... just praying for everyone in Houston especially the families of those that lost their lives."

Roddy Ricch promises to donate his Astroworld earnings to victims' families

American rapper Roddy Ricch, 23, was also on the 2021 Astroworld line-up. He has promised to donate his earnings from the event to the victims' families.

"Please have the families of those who we lost yesterday reach out to @shawnholiday [his manager]," Ricch, born Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr, wrote on Instagram. "I'll be donating my net compensation to the families of this incident."

Master P: 'This was supposed to be a historical event'

Rapper Master P, 54, born Percy Robert Miller, performed at Astroworld earlier in the day.

After leaving the festival and learning about the deaths, he wrote on Instagram: "I performed early in the day at Astroworld but I was supposed to perform at night, because I had a show in Baltimore.

"I heard what happened at the show, My condolences go out to the people who lost their lives. Man this was supposed to be a historical event."

He later wrote: "Life is too short, tell your loved ones you love them when you walk out the door because you never know."

Celebrities send condolences: 'No one should fear going to a show'

It is not only the stars who were on the Astroworld line-up who have sent their condolences to the victims and spoken about the incident.

"Really messed up about the news at Astroworld. My heart goes out to the families who lost a loved one last night and everyone who was injured," rapper Kid Cudi, 37, wrote on Twitter.

Country music singer Maren Morris, 31, wrote: "Thinking of those who lost loved ones in Houston last night. No one should fear going to a show and not coming back safely."

Thinking of those who lost loved ones in Houston last night. No one should fear going to a show and not coming back safely. 💔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) November 6, 2021

American singer-songwriter Kehlani, 26, spoke about the event on Twitter, writing: "Not enough prayers in the world for the families of these kids and the kids themselves. Not enough. No compensation could amount. This should never ever ever in a million years happen.”

Na Na singer Trey Songz, 36, wrote: "Heart goes out for the lives lost and all those affected by what took place in Houston. It’s all so unimaginable and very sad. Prayers up."