Fugees set to reunite for first world tour in 15 years

The Fugees have announced their first world tour in 15 years, with the trio set to reunite to celebrate the release of their landmark album, The Score.

The American hip-hop group, comprising Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel, will visit 12 cities across the globe on the tour, which comes 25 years after the 1996 blockbuster album.

The album featured the hit singles Ready or Not, Killing Me Softly and Fu-Gee-La.

The tour, announced on Tuesday, kicks off in New York City on Wednesday, with stops in several US cities, such as Chicago, Oakland, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami from November 22.

The Fugees will also perform in France, the UK, Ghana and Nigeria in December as part of the series of shows, marking the first time the band has reunited following an acrimonious disbanding.

Tickets go on sale on Friday for all dates except the New York show, which will be held as a secret pop-up.

Hill, who has also enjoyed solo success with hits such as Ex-Factor, said the anniversary of The Score almost passed her by until she was reminded of the album's quarter-century anniversary.

"I decided to honour this significant project, its anniversary and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world," the singer said.

Rapper Jean said the band had been conceived as a "movement", not just a musical act.

"We would be a voice for the unheard and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again that God has brought us together," he said.

The Grammy-winning group released their first album, Blunted on Reality, in 1994; The Score was their second and last album. After disbanding in 1997 owing to disagreements within the group, each member went on to start solo careers, briefly reuniting in 2014 for a world tour.