Lebanon’s Mashrou’ Leila and Iraqi rapper Narcy star in 'unprecedented' new Yo-Yo Ma song

The collaboration is in tune with the album's theme, in which the Chinese-American cellist works with artists from five continents. This includes Afro-pop star Angelique Kidjo from Benin, Spanish jazz singer and trumpeter Andrea Motis and Mexican singer-songwriter Lila Downs.
Ha'oud (I Will Return) is an indication of the eclecticism in store, with Ma's searing cello blending with Mashrou' Leila's mid-tempo evocative beats and keyboards.
The group’s frontman Hamed Sinno is in fine form with a mournful set of Arabic vocals exploring the anguish and uncertainty that comes from dislocation.
Narcy enforces that message with a pugnacious Arab and English verse about the experiences of “generation lonely.”
The fact it is an experience shared with close colleagues Mashrou’ Leila makes it even sweeter.
“It is one of the biggest honours for me to be able to worth with someone like Yo-Yo," he says. "Not only that, but also my friends Mashrou' Leila who have become my musical family and artists that I stand side by side with, in the independent music game.
“For all of us to work with a legend like Yo-Yo is unprecedented.”
A global outlook
While Ma has yet to comment directly on the track, a statement on his website said the collaborative spirit of Notes For the Future is inspired by The Bach Project, a global initiative Ma launched to foster understanding of global culture through the arts.
The project had Ma visiting Beirut in 2019 for a whirlwind series of performances held across a single day in August.
Dubbed The Day of Action, it began with a free concert held at Qasas Neighbourhood Park and featured 300 young regional musicians performing with Ma and his Silk Road Ensemble on the rooftops and streets.
Later that afternoon, Ma headed to Beit Beirut, a structure positioned in the city's "Green Line", a former urban border where some of the worst fighting of the Lebanese Civil War took place, for a concert featuring Lebanese singer Oumeima El Khalil, oudist Ziad El Ahmadie and Syrian clarinettist Kinan Azmeh.
The last performance was held in the evening at the American University of Beirut where Ma played alongside a local choir before appearing in a panel session.
Updated: August 29th 2021, 2:33 PM
PROFILE OF INVYGO
Started: 2018
Founders: Eslam Hussein and Pulkit Ganjoo
Based: Dubai
Sector: Transport
Size: 9 employees
Investment: $1,275,000
Investors: Class 5 Global, Equitrust, Gulf Islamic Investments, Kairos K50 and William Zeqiri
Company profile
Date started: 2015
Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki
Based: Dubai
Sector: Online grocery delivery
Staff: 200
Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends
