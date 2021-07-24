Are we reaching peak Tamer Hosny?

The Egyptian star is making an impression across various fields. His latest single and cinematic video for Saa’ba is presently trending on YouTube, with more than 15 million streams over the span of three days. Hosny’s new film Mesh Ana also topped the Egyptian box office over the Eid holidays.

And on Friday, the Egyptian squad entered the arena of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony wearing suits designed by Hosny’s Italian fashion label Birocci.

If that’s not enough, Hosny's storming show at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on Friday night came on the back of a sold-out concert in the Egyptian coastal city of El Alamein last week.

“Alhamdulillah, things are going well,” Hosny told the gathered press before his Abu Dhabi gig. “While I am doing a lot of things at the moment, everything has been done with a deep study and organisation.

“I work hard in everything I do and tonight, it’s about the music and I look forward to playing in Abu Dhabi, a city which means a lot to me.”

Taking risks

But first, let’s talk fashion: how did the Olympics tie-up with Birocci come about?

Hosny is tight-lipped, preferring the commentary surrounding the Egyptian squad to be focused on the athletes.

However, more Birocci apparel is planned for release. “The first official line was [made] for the Olympic squad which I am very proud about,” he says.

“While I can’t reveal too much at the moment, what I can say is more clothes will be launched in various styles. We are taking it one step at a time.”

The Arab film industry is reviving amid the pandemic and Hosny says he has a front-row seat.

He says the success of Mesh Ana, a comedy-drama centred on a man named Hassan (Hosny) who needs to come to terms with his physiological affliction, is down to more than public hunger for the big screen.

"The film talks about brave topics, such as mental health for example, and the way that it is done is adventurous," he says.

"We have been blessed in that the movie and the songs coming from that [topics] are doing well for us right now."

Hosny brings Vegas vibes to Abu Dhabi

Clad in a sports jacket and sneakers, Hosny was every bit the summer act at Etihad Arena, performing a fun and charismatic set.

While Hosny had the crowd in his hands from the onset, his work ethic was in full display with the dynamic set-list showcasing various parts of his career.

The trio of tracks from Mesh Ana went down a treat with Mesh Temsal, Bahebak and Saab’a serving a deft mix of balladry and breezy pop.

This is a move Hosny has perfected over the years.

Where a decade ago, Hosny would occasionally go on half-baked explorations into EDM and even hip-hop, he seemed to have found his groove as an old school crooner. There is even a bit of the Las Vegas touch to his quick-witted banter with the crowd, with romantic hits Bainak Wa Bainy and Mabatalnash Ehsas.

It’s the kind of comfort giving Hosny the confidence to achieve whatever he sets his sights on.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

MATCH INFO Inter Milan 2 (Vecino 65', Barella 83') Verona 1 (Verre 19' pen)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: nine-speed Power: 542bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh848,000 On sale: now

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MORE FROM CON COUGHLIN

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final: First leg: Liverpool 5 Roma 2 Second leg: Wednesday, May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome TV: BeIN Sports, 10.45pm (UAE)

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

The biog Name: Ayisha Abdulrahman Gareb Age: 57 From: Kalba Occupation: Mukrema, though she washes bodies without charge Favourite things to do: Visiting patients at the hospital and give them the support they need.

Role model: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Pickford (Everton), Pope (Burnley), Henderson (Manchester United) Defenders Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Chilwell (Chelsea), Coady (Wolves), Dier (Tottenham), Gomez (Liverpool), James (Chelsea), Keane (Everton), Maguire (Manchester United), Maitland-Niles (Arsenal), Mings (Aston Villa), Saka (Arsenal), Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Walker (Manchester City) Midfielders: Foden (Manchester City), Henderson (Liverpool), Grealish (Aston Villa), Mount (Chelsea), Rice (West Ham), Ward-Prowse (Southampton), Winks (Tottenham) Forwards: Abraham (Chelsea), Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Kane (Tottenham), Rashford (Manchester United), Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Sterling (Manchester City)

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”

The Bio Favourite vegetable: “I really like the taste of the beetroot, the potatoes and the eggplant we are producing.” Holiday destination: “I like Paris very much, it’s a city very close to my heart.” Book: “Das Kapital, by Karl Marx. I am not a communist, but there are a lot of lessons for the capitalist system, if you let it get out of control, and humanity.” Musician: “I like very much Fairuz, the Lebanese singer, and the other is Umm Kulthum. Fairuz is for listening to in the morning, Umm Kulthum for the night.”