Who's playing at Esports World Cup? Wiz Khalifa, G-Eazy and Jack Harlow lead Riyadh bill

The Esports World Cup in Riyadh is levelling up its pedigree by hosting weekly concerts featuring rappers Wiz Khalifa and G-Eazy as well as DJ Afrojack.

Running throughout the seven-week tournament, the AFT_r concert series will be held at Mohammed Abdo Arena in Boulevard Riyadh City.

Launching last Thursday, the opening gig was headlined by Moroccan rapper ElGrande Toto and Egyptian DJ Aly Fathalla.

Up next this Thursday is Wiz Khalifa, the US rapper behind hits Black and Yellow and See You Again. He will be joined by Dutch-Moroccan DJ R3ab and Saudi spinner NileBoi.

US hip-hop star Gunna will lead proceedings on July 19. For his debut Saudi gig, the Let it Breath rapper will be joined by French-Algerian hitmaker DJ Snake and Saudi singer Blacky.

G-Eazy will visit Riyadh on July 25, performing tracks from his new album Freak Show and hits such as Me, Myself & I and Mean It. He will share the bill with DJ Sebastian Ingrosso, member of the EDM supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

Fresh from headlining Bred Abu Dhabi in April, rapper Don Toliver will perform on August 1, promoting his newest album Hardstone Psycho. Also playing that night will be Swedish DJ Alesso, who is also a member of Swedish House Mafia.

Rapper Jack Harlow will perform in Riyadh on August 8. Reuters

American rapper Jack Harlow will join Bosnian-Swedish DJ Salvatore Ganacci on August 8 before the series will conclude on August 15 with DJ sets by Dutch star Afrojack and Saudi Arabia’s Cosmicat.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

“They provide local audiences and visitors with an outstanding musical entertainment experience during this global event, strengthening the kingdom’s regional and global position in esports, and music entertainment,” said Ramadan Alharatani, chief executive of concert organisers MDL Beast.

Running until August 25, the Esports World Cup features 22 competitions across 21 different video game titles.

A total of 30 esports organisations from Europe, North America, Asia, South America and the Middle East have been selected to compete. The teams, chosen based on their competitive achievements and strategic approach to fan engagement, will vie for a slice of the $60 million overall prize pot.

Tickets to Esports World Cup are available on esportsworldcup.com, while tickets for the concert series can be purchased from nofomo.com