Wireless Middle East reveals who is coming to Abu Dhabi, including Sza and 21 Savage

Sza, 21 Savage and Yeat are among the artists who will be performing at this year’s Wireless Middle East festival, organisers have announced.

The celebration of urban music and pop culture will take place at Etihad Park in Abu Dhabi on November 23 following the success of last year’s inaugural event in the UAE capital.

Sza is a Grammy-award winning artist who has collaborated with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and Rihanna. The American singer-songwriter, 34, gained attention with her EPs before releasing her critically-acclaimed debut album Ctrl in 2017.

She will be joined on Yas Island by British rapper 21 Savage, who will be making his first appearance in the region. The London-born artist, 31, rose to fame with his debut mixtape The Slaughter Tape in 2015. His most recent album, American Dream, was released in January and reached number one on the Billboard 200 chart. He is known for his breakout track X which features Future, and the 2016 EP Savage Mode with producer Metro Boomin.

American rapper Yeat, 24, will also be making his Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi. Known for his low-fi melodies and experimental sound, he released his debut album Up 2 Me in 2021. It included tracks Money So Big and Get Busy.

Also joining the Wireless Middle East line-up is Indian rapper Karan Aujla, who is known for songs Property of Punjab, Don’t Look and Yaarian Ch Fikk. He blends traditional Punjabi folk elements with contemporary rap and hip-hop.

Wireless Middle East sold-out last year with more than 25,000 people in attendance as Travis Scott and Wegz headlined the inaugural event.

The first Wireless event was held in 2005 in London, when New Order, Basement Jaxx, Keane and Kasabian headlined a four-day concert at Hyde Park. Since then it has evolved from its electronic indie-rock roots to focus on hip-hop, grime and Afrobeat genres.