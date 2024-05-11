Hind's Hall: Macklemore's song for Palestine is now on streaming platforms

American rapper Macklemore's pro-Palestine song is now available for streaming.

Hind's Hall, which declares the musician's solidarity with student protesters around the world, can be listened to on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube and other platforms. Macklemore has said all proceeds from the streaming platforms will go to UNRWA, the UN agency that provides aid and support for Palestinian refugees.

HIND’S HALL Now Available on Streaming. All Proceeds to UNRWA. https://t.co/daXnWRmBHE pic.twitter.com/J0Ft6wjuSv — Macklemore (@macklemore) May 10, 2024

There are no streaming figures available, but the audio video has had more than 500,000 views on YouTube and the clip announcing the song has had 1.5 million views. In the description for both videos, Macklemore includes a link to the UNRWA website for those who want to donate directly.

Hind’s Hall was inspired by the current student protests happening around the world, most notably the activism at Columbia University where Hamilton Hall was taken over and Hind’s Hall declared as its new name.

The song title is also a reference to Hind Rajab, the Palestinian child, 6, who was recently killed by the Israeli military in Gaza while waiting for help.

The activists, composed mostly of students, were calling for their university to divest from Israel.

Macklemore’s unwavering support for Palestine

The rapper performed Hind's Hall live for the first time during his sell-out concert in Wellington, New Zealand on Thursday.

“I stand here today and every day forward for the rest of my life in solidarity with the people of Palestine, with an open heart, in the belief that our collective liberation is at stake – that we all deserve freedom in this life of ours,” Macklemore said in a short speech before performing the track.

“I put out a song called Hind’s Hall – can I play it for you guys?” he asked. As he performed, the red, white and green of the Palestinian flag flashed across the stadium. Behind him a video montage played showing student protesters in the US intercut with footage of politicians and scenes from Gaza.

Several fans in the crowd also waved keffiyehs – the black and white scarf linked with Palestinian solidarity. Towards the end of the song he led a chant of “free, free Palestine”. Macklemore later called for an immediate ceasefire.

He also shared a post with a series of photos from his concerts in Wellington and Auckland. In one photo, he is seen wearing a light blue bomber with a prominent “Free Palestine” patch along with the Palestinian flag. In the last photo of the series he is seen waving the Palestinian flag while crowd surfing.

Macklemore has been vocal in his support for Palestine. He spoke at a pro-Palestinian rally in Washington DC in November 4, although he previously said he did not consider himself an expert in the conflict.

“When I say Free Palestine, it’s not against anyone. It actually means we should protect everyone,” he said in an Instagram Reel from December.

“It means equality for all, respect, peace and love. It means the right to exist, regardless of what sector you’re from … There are innocent humans out in Gaza getting murdered with our dollars, and those precious human lives are an extension of us.”

He concluded: “I love my Jewish brothers and sisters so much. And my perspective is one that’s saying ‘free Palestine’ is also rooted in your protection, my loves. And there isn’t a drop of anti-Semitic thought in my head or my blood. Never again, means never again for all.”