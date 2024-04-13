Top 20 concerts and events coming to the UAE, from Elissa to James Blunt

Event season is well under way in the UAE following Ramadan and the Eid holidays.

A host of big names and star attractions from around the world will be taking centre stage in the coming weeks from a show by Oscar winning composer Hans Zimmer to the latest production by Cirque du Soleil.

A vintage rock concert by The Scorpions is also on the cards in addition to bevy of comedy shows by stars such as Andrew Schulz and Aziz Ansari. Here, The National rounds up the best live events coming up.

1. Kid Laroi: April 19 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The Australian rapper makes his Middle East concert debut in Dubai. In addition to a swag of hits including Love Again and Without You, Laroi will showcase tunes for last year's well received album The First Time.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh195; coca-cola-arena.com

2. Emirati stand-up: English edition: April 20 at Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall

Some of the UAE's most talented young comics are taking to the stage in their own show to joke about local topics. The comedians are Bin Swelah, Abdallah Alansari, Saif Almheiri, Abdullah Al Qassab and Obaid Ali Obaid. The five have previously performed in various shows across the country, with most of them growing a strong following on social media.

Doors open 6.30pm; tickets from Dh150; coca-cola-arena.com

3. Elissa, Saif Nabeel and Haifa Wehbe: April 25 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Lebanese singer Elissa is coming to Dubai. Photo: Youness Hamiddine

Fans should expect a hit-filled performance from Elissa, featuring material from her latest album Sahbit Raey to older favourites including Maktooba Leek and Aa Bali Habibi.

Joining her on stage is seasoned Iraqi singer Saif Nabeel and Lebanese pop star and actress Haifa Wehbe.

Showtime 9pm; tickets from Dh195; coca-cola-arena.com

4. The Journey with Iyad Rimawi: April 26 at Raffles Hotel Dubai

The Syrian singer and television composer will perform selections from his three-decade career as well as take part in an in-conversation series about his creative process and inspirations.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh250; dubai.platinumlist.net

5. Cirque du Soleil Crystal: April 26 to May 5 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The new production by the pioneering circus company combines skating, acrobatics and circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand-to-hand choreography.

Showtime is 7.30pm with selected matinée performances starting from 3.30pm. Tickets from Dh275; etihadarena.ae

6. Peggy Gou: April 27 at Louvre Abu Dhabi

The South Korean singer and DJ will perform a special show at the museum. Headlining a one-off party night called “Masquerave”, those attending can choose to don a mask inspired by he animals from Louvre Abu Dhabi’s latest temporary exhibition From Kalila Wa Dimna to La Fontaine: Travelling through Fables.

Doors open 9pm; tickets from Dh345; dubai.platinumlist.net

7. Boyz II Men: April 28 at Coca-Cola Arena

Boyz II Men will perform at Dubai's Coca-Cola Arena. EPA

Boyz II Men will hit the Dubai stage. Known for ballads One Sweet Day, End of the Road and I'll Make Love to You, the American RnB boy band has sold 64 million records throughout their almost four-decade career and helped inspire a generation of groups including the Backstreet Boys and N'Sync.

Showtime is 7.30pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

8. Najwa Karam: May 3 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The veteran Lebanese singer is a dynamic performer and has a large catalogue of hits, including Rouh Rouhi and Maghroumi.

Tickets from Dh150; coca-cola-arena.com

9. Jason Derulo: May 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Jason Derulo is heading back to the UAE. The Savage Love singer headlines the Earth Soul lifestyle festival and will perform hits including Whatcha Say, Wiggle and Swalla. Derulo recently released Nu King, his first album in nine years, and Dubai is one of the first stops on a new world tour.

Showtime is 9pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

10. Mohamed Abdo: May 10 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

One of the most important singers in the region, Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Abdo is known as “Fanan Al Arab” or “Artist of the Arabs” and has gained unprecedented popularity in the Arab world through albums such as Masa' Al Khair (Good Evening) and Al Amakin (The Places).

Doors open 7.30pm; tickets from Dh435; etihadarena.ae

11. May 11: Shaggy and Blackstreet at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Shaggy and Blackstreet team up for a nostalgic concert in Dubai. Shaggy is responsible for ushering dance-hall to the masses with hits It Wasn't Me, Angel and Boombastic, while Blackstreet built their dedicated following with smooth RnB tracks No Diggity and Before I Let You Go.

Doors open 8pm; tickets from Dh199; coca-cola-arena.com

12. Nicole Scherzinger and TI: May 12 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Nicole Scherzinger will perform solo hits and those from the Pussy Cat Dolls in Dubai. Getty Images

The American singer, dancer and actress is dipping her toes back in music again with a short tour including a Dubai stop. Known as the lead singer of the popular girl-band The Pussycat Dolls, Scherzinger has her own solo collection of tracks such as Poison and Right There. Meanwhile, hip-hop fans should savour a rare appearance by TI, who will perform hits including Live Your Life and Whatever You Like.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh295; coca-cola-arena.com

13. The Scorpions: May 17 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

The veteran German rockers will bring the 40th-anniversary tour of the seminal album Love at First Sting to the UAE. The 1984 album is regarded as the commercial peak for the group with its glam metal hits Still Loving You and Big City Nights.

Doors open at 7pm; from Dh195; etihadarena.ae

14. Miami Band and Ayed Yousef: May 17 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Formed in 1991, Miami Band from Kuwait has been viewed as one of the first boy bands from the Gulf. With the original quartet now reduced to a duo, the group still manages to attract a devoted crowd with shows full of tunes such as 1994's Ghazala and 2008's Miami Forever. Supporting Miami Band is the rising young Saudi singer Ayed Yousef.

Showtime is 9pm, tickets from Dh195; coca-cola-arena.com

15. Aziz Ansari: May 18 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Comedian Aziz Ansari will perform in Abu Dhabi. AP

Known for his role in the hit series Parks and Recreation as well as his Emmy-winning Netflix show Master of None, Ansari will open the inaugural Abu Dhabi Comedy Week. In 2016, he made history as the first Indian-American actor to land a lead comedy-acting Emmy nomination for his role in Master of None.

Doors open at 6pm; from Dh250; etihadarena.ae

16. Chris Botti: May 18 at Dubai Opera

Smooth pop jazz trumpeter Botti is one of the most successful American instrumental artists today courtesy of crossover versions of When I Fall In Love, Concierto de Aranjuez and The Very Thought of You. His latest album, Impressions, won the Grammy for Best Pop Instrumental.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh300; dubaiopera.com

17. Andrew Schulz: May 22 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

A New York native, Schulz is known for unfiltered comedy that is geared and customised for the city he is performing in. He has sold out arenas on his US tour and was in Abu Dhabi in October to perform as part of UFC 294 Showdown Week. Schulz also hosts popular podcasts Flagrant and The Brilliant Idiots and stars in the comedy mini-series Schulz Saves America on Netflix.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh250 etihadarena.ae

18. Kadim Al Sahir: May 23 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

Often referred to as “the Caesar of Arabic songs” and “Iraq's ambassador to the world”, Al Sahir is one of the most successful singers from the Arab region and has been putting out music since the 1980s. Fans can expect to hear classics such as Ana Wa Laila, Ha Habibi and Dhomni Ala Sadrak.

Showtime is 8pm; tickets from Dh175; coca-cola-arena.com

19. James Blunt: May 24 at Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai

The British singer-songwriter is coming to Dubai as part of his new album Who We Used To Be. Expect the multi-instrumentalist to also play favourites such as You're Beautiful, Wisemen and Goodbye My Lover.

Showtime is 9pm; tickets from Dh250; coca-cola-arena.com

20. Hans Zimmer: May 31 and June 1 at Coca-Cola Arena

Composer Hans Zimmer has promised to deliver an “unforgettable musical experience” when he returns to Dubai for another live extravaganza. The two-time Academy Award winner, whose stature has grown to rock-star levels in recent years, will perform selections from his more than 240 film compositions including The Lion King, Interstellar, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Showtime is 9pm on May 31 and 8pm on June 1; tickets from Dh399; coca-cola-arena.com