Hans Zimmer in Dubai: How to get tickets and what's new as Dune 2 composer reveals return

Famed composer Hans Zimmer has promised to deliver an “unforgettable musical experience” when he returns to Dubai for another live extravaganza this May.

The two-time Academy Award winner, whose stature has grown to rock-star levels in recent years, will perform on May 31 at the Coca-Cola Arena, building on the success of his sold-out shows in 2023.

With Dune: Part Two set to screen in cinemas across the Middle East from February 29, the concert will give fans in the region an opportunity to hear segments a few months after the film’s release.

Joining the German composer will be Zoire, the singer whose voice features heavily in both his Dune scores.

“I’m thrilled to return to the people in the dynamic city of Dubai for another unforgettable musical experience,” Zimmer, 66, told The National.

Hans Zimmer, who recently attended the Dune: Part Two premiere in London, is coming to Dubai this summer. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

“The enthusiasm and passion of the audience in Dubai is simply unmatched and I can’t wait to share the joy of live music with our friends there again. The last concert was a huge success and I’m excited to offer our fans another wonderful experience in 2024.”

Credited as a composer on 240 projects, Zimmer is famous for his work on films including The Lion King, Interstellar, Gladiator, The Dark Knight, Top Gun: Maverick, as well as the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

What to expect

Zimmer will be joined in Dubai by his touring band of seasoned musicians, including Tina Guao on cello and Pedro Eustache on winds.

The German composer will be joined once again by singer Lisa Gerard, the original voice used in the film Gladiator, who also performed at Zimmer’s 2023 shows in Dubai.

Hans Zimmer will be returning to the CocaCola Arena in Dubai

In addition to the aforementioned Loire, Zimmer will also be accompanied by Lebo M, the performer whose singing voice was utilised in The Lion King.

Omar Saab, president of concert organiser and live event company EVI, has pledged “new enhancements promising an even more remarkable show”.

He added: “Experiencing the profound impact and emotional delight brought by Hans Zimmer Live during its inaugural performance in Dubai was truly extraordinary. Naturally, we felt compelled to invite him back for an encore performance.”

How to get tickets

Pre-sales will begin on Wednesday at 10am and run for 48 hours, with prior registration required on Coca-Cola Arena’s website.

Hans Zimmer performing The Lion King during his 2023 show in Dubai. Photo: EVI

Tickets will go on general sale Friday at 10am via the Coca-Cola Arena and Hans Zimmer Live websites.

It will be a one-night show, with doors opening at 7pm and the show starting at 9pm.