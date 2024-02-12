Usher half-time show review: A sensational celebration of Confessions at the Super Bowl

Usher turned back the years at this NFL Super Bowl half-time show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Monday morning UAE time).

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his high-selling album Confessions, the US RnB singer – full name Usher Raymond – performed the hits from his 2004 release alongside singers Her and Alicia Keys, as well as rapper Ludacris and producer Lil Jon.

The tight 15-minute set acted as a virtual mixtape of Usher's prowess, beginning with the blazing Caught Up and U Don't Have to Call before breaking into a snippet of Superstar and Love in the Club.

Joined by a phalanx of dancers, Usher was front and centre throughout the performance with his silky croon strong and assured.

Usher's set featured an appearance by Alicia Keys on piano for a duet of her 2003 hit If' I Aint Got You. AP

The set then transitioned into a rare quiet moment with the appearance of Keys on piano for a duet of her 2003 hit If' I Aint Got You.

Producer Jermaine Dupri then appeared to introduce Usher's Confessions Part II, which neatly segued with the slinky Nice and Slow and Burn.

After a rock version of U Got it Bad, featuring squalling guitar solo by Her and bouncy version of OMG with Will.i.am, the stadium transformed into a supersized club.

Lil Jon was at his manic best when performing his bass-shuddering hit Turn Down for What before Ludacris arrived to close the set with Yeah!

20 years on, the global hit sounds as vital and futuristic and a worthy tribute to Usher’s timeless body of work.