Usher half-time show review: A sensational celebration of Confessions at the Super Bowl

US RnB singer in fine form playing hits from seminal album

Saeed Saeed author image
Saeed Saeed
Feb 12, 2024
Powered by automated translation

Usher turned back the years at this NFL Super Bowl half-time show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday night (Monday morning UAE time).

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his high-selling album Confessions, the US RnB singer – full name Usher Raymond – performed the hits from his 2004 release alongside singers Her and Alicia Keys, as well as rapper Ludacris and producer Lil Jon.

The tight 15-minute set acted as a virtual mixtape of Usher's prowess, beginning with the blazing Caught Up and U Don't Have to Call before breaking into a snippet of Superstar and Love in the Club.

Joined by a phalanx of dancers, Usher was front and centre throughout the performance with his silky croon strong and assured.

Usher's set featured an appearance by Alicia Keys on piano for a duet of her 2003 hit If' I Aint Got You. AP
Usher's set featured an appearance by Alicia Keys on piano for a duet of her 2003 hit If' I Aint Got You. AP

The set then transitioned into a rare quiet moment with the appearance of Keys on piano for a duet of her 2003 hit If' I Aint Got You.

Producer Jermaine Dupri then appeared to introduce Usher's Confessions Part II, which neatly segued with the slinky Nice and Slow and Burn.

Read More
Super Bowl half-time show's hits and misses, from Rihanna to Michael Jackson

After a rock version of U Got it Bad, featuring squalling guitar solo by Her and bouncy version of OMG with Will.i.am, the stadium transformed into a supersized club.

Lil Jon was at his manic best when performing his bass-shuddering hit Turn Down for What before Ludacris arrived to close the set with Yeah!

20 years on, the global hit sounds as vital and futuristic and a worthy tribute to Usher’s timeless body of work.

Updated: February 12, 2024, 7:08 AM
MusicSuper Bowl
Editor's picks
More from The National