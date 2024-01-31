Marvel superheroes swoop into Dubai for stage show

Star-Lord, Gamora, Spider-Man and more of Marvel’s famous superheroes have arrived in Dubai. Taking to the stage at Coca-Cola Arena, Marvel Universe Live! is a stage stunt performance that runs until Sunday.

The Guardians of the Galaxy team up with The Avengers including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor and Black Panther as they take on Loki, Nebula and Green Goblin in a battle to recover the powerful Wand of Watoomb, which allows the holder to rule or annihilate the universe.

Having toured the world, the show is making its debut in the UAE. Fighting stunts, motorcycle tricks and aerial manoeuvres will be carried out by 42 performers during the one-hour-and-45-minute show. The production also incorporates special effects and choreography to create an immersive experience for the audience.

Marvel Universe Live! is at Coca-Cola Arena until Sunday; tickets start at Dh165, children under 2 are free; more information is available at www.coca-cola-arena.com