Mariah Carey, Andrea Bocelli and Googoosh to perform in Abu Dhabi concert series

American singer Mariah Carey, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and Iranian singer Googoosh are coming to Abu Dhabi.

The trio will perform at Saadiyat Nights, an open-air music series on Saadiyat Island, which launches on January 6 with a concert by Carey.

Her show will be followed by Googoosh on January 20 and Bocelli on January 27.

Tickets are on sale now and start at Dh200 for Googoosh and Dh250 for Carey and Bocelli.

Carey is no stranger to the region, having performed in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, in October last year. She is one of the world's bestselling female artists, with a career spanning more than three decades and hits such as Fantasy, Always Be My Baby, Heartbreaker and holiday-season favourite All I Want for Christmas is You.

Septuagenarian Googoosh has an equally impressive career, spanning more than six decades. The singer and actress is one of Iran's biggest celebrities. Expect a concert featuring her biggest hits such as Hejrat and Man-O Gonjeshk-Hayeh Khouneh.

Meanwhile, Bocelli is also a regular on UAE stages, having performed in Abu Dhabi and Dubai numerous times over the years, most recently at Etihad Park in November last year. Expect to hear classics such as Con te partiro (Time to Say Goodbye), The Prayer and Ave Maria.

Saadiyat Nights was announced in October as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s calendar of events in the capital.

More information is available at www.ticketmaster.ae