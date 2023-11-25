Shania Twain delivers a timeless set at Abu Dhabi F1 concert

Shania Twain turned back the years with a hit-filled set at Etihad Park.

Performing as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix concert series, the Canadian singer reminded audiences why she dominated the 1990s pop landscape and had the crowd singing along.

But she also showed there is plenty left in the creative tank with a splash of new material from her album Queen of Me, which was released in February.

Twain arrived on stage with her five-piece band and opened the show with the album's lead single, Waking Up Dreaming, a gleaming synth-pop track.

Her warm and husky tone, flecked by that winning twang, was in fine form.

Next up was Up, one of Twain's many self-empowerment anthems with its stomping fusion of country and pop music.

Then came the first of several Twain hits, Don't Be Stupid (You Know I Love You).

The vibrancy of the live version is in contrast to the 1997 dated recording, particularly with the driving electric guitar and pristine backing vocals.

After that came the delightful one-two nostalgic punch of Come on Over and You're Still the One.

Both are timeless distillations of Twain's style, which blends her warm, honeyed vocals with lilting country melodies and Celtic-inspired strings.

You're Still the One remains particularly gorgeous with the crowd singing the backing vocals perfectly.

It may have taken Twain three decades to make a live Middle East debut, but for fans hearing these timeless songs live was surely worth the wait.

The F1 after-race concert line-up continues with Sunday’s race day concert with the Foo Fighters.