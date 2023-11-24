Chris Brown brings the hits to Etihad Park in second night of Abu Dhabi F1 concerts

Live updates: Abu Dhabi F1

Chris Brown’s debut Abu Dhabi concert marked a fresh beginning for the R&B star.

The Etihad Park show, running as part of the Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix after-race concert series, is his first since releasing his new album 11:11 earlier this month.

In many ways, the concert was the best representation of that record, in that it was sprawling, eclectic and saw Brown deliver a mixtape of a set spanning R&B, dance, pop and Afrobeats.

“Abu Dhabi, I want to thank you all for having us out here tonight,” he said when greeting the crowd. “And you know I came to party.

Flanked by dancers, Brown opened the show by launching into Beautiful People.

It was a fine showcase of his silky vocals that sailed over burbling dance beats.

Brown also used the occasion to remind us why more than 40 of his songs hit the US charts, from the scintillating dance-R&B hybrid of Yeah X 3 to the rambunctious hip-hop anthem Ayo.

Old school fans were rewarded with energetic takes of 2005 breakout single Run It! as well as the evergreen 2010 R&B hit Deuces.

New single Summer Too Hot fit neatly between those nostalgic works, proving Brown hasn’t lost his affinity for R&B despite the genre-hopping of recent times.

Such an evolution proves that one of the toughest gigs in the music business is being one of his backup dancers.

The 10-string crew were put through their paces as Brown's nimble feet blazed throughout the set, particularly in buoyant jams like Party and Poppin’.

The F1 after-race concert line-up series continues with Shania Twain on Saturday and the Foo Fighters on Sunday.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Grand Prix ticket holders.

Tickets are available at abudhabigp.com