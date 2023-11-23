Ava Max and Tiesto light up Etihad Park in first night of Abu Dhabi F1 concerts

It was a mix of old and new as Ava Max and DJ Tiesto took to the stage at Etihad Park in the first after-race concert of this year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

A high-energy performance from Max, who was decked out in all black with minimal gold accessories, began the concert series on Thursday night to the delight of cheering fans.

The American pop star came on at 9pm, singing and dancing along to her hit Cold as Ice.

She filled her setlist with a catalogue of songs from her two studio albums: 2020’s Heaven & Hell and 2023’s Diamonds & Dancefloors.

“We’re going to throw it way back,” she told the crowd before going into her track Belladonna.

She then moved into Not Your Barbie Girl, which samples Aqua’s popular 1997 song Barbie Girl, with cheers from fans.

Throughout her performance, she stayed engaged with the crowd at Etihad Park, even asking for them to help her sing along to her songs and cracking jokes during breaks between songs.

At one point, she said: “I love you Abu Dhabi,” before breaking into Million Dollar Baby, with the crowd dancing along with her.

“Thank you guys so much. You guys know what’s the next song, right?” she asked.

"This means I can take a little break and let you guys sing it. Are y’all ready?"

Her hit track Sweet but Psycho began with fans singing along to the opening lines.

After finishing her one-hour set, there was a break as the stage had to be rebuilt for Tiesto.

The F1 after-race concert line-up series continues with Chris Brown on Friday, Shania Twain on Saturday and the Foo Fighters on Sunday.