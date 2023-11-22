Filipino boy band SB19's Dubai concert is cancelled

Filipino boy band SB19's concert in Dubai on Friday has been cancelled.

The five-member group were scheduled to take the stage at Sheikh Rashid Auditorium in Oud Metha as part of their Pagtatag world tour.

But on Tuesday evening SB19's label, 1Z Entertainment, announced the cancellation on Instagram.

“We deeply apologise to everyone inconvenienced by this cancellation,” the message read. “Your continuous patience and understanding are greatly appreciated.

“Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken and Justin will continue to work hard and prepare for their future performances with positivity and gratitude knowing that they have your unwavering support and trust.”

No explanation for the cancellation was given, but it follows the axeing of shows in Bangkok and Singapore.

Formed in 2016, SB19 have been making headlines in recent months for breaking into international music charts with their take on Philippine pop, or P-pop.

In May, they cracked the Billboard World Digital Sales top 10 chart with their song Gento. They are the first Filipino act to be nominated in the Billboard Music Awards for Top Social Artist and the first South-East Asian act to enter the top 19 Billboard's Social 50 charts.

Their songs, as well as their overall style, are reminiscent of K-pop, which has a huge following.

Put together in a talent contest held by ShowBT Philippines, a subsidiary of the South Korean company ShowBT, the members were originally selected as performers for company events.

But former ShowBT chief executive Jung Sung-han saw their potential and decided to instead turn them into a boy band.

They have since amassed a massive fan base, particularly among those who are already fond of K-pop. In an earlier interview with The National, Pablo, the group's leader, said their “transition … from being 'nobodies' to being well-known was fast”.

SB19 have performed in the UAE before, first in March last year at Expo 2020 Dubai. They returned to Dubai in October on their WYAT tour.

In June, the group announced they had left ShowBT and founded 1Z Entertainment.