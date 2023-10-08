Bruno Mars pulls out of Qatar F1's after-race concert

In a last-minute announcement, Bruno Mars will no longer be performing at Qatar’s Formula One after-race concert.

The Talking to the Moon singer was scheduled to take to the stage on Sunday at the sporting event where Amr Diab and Alesso performed on Friday and Saturday. Instead, Mars will be replaced by DJ Snake.

"We are sorry to let you know that due to circumstances outside of our control, Bruno Mars will not be performing at Lusail International Circuit tonight," the venue posted on X, formerly Twitter.

This year is the second time Formula One has taken place in Qatar, with the circuit having made its debut in 2021, although the event did not take place last year because of the Fifa World Cup.

Mars also had his Saturday show cancelled, which was supposed to be his second performance in Tel Aviv after a sell-out performance on Wednesday to a crowd of 60,000.

It was reported the singer left Israel with 60 crew members after Hamas began its surprise attack.

Since bursting onto the music scene in 2010, the Grenade chart-topper has become one of the most recognisable names in music. His albums have sold more than 130 million copies worldwide.

In 2018, Billboard named his 24K Magic World Tour the fourth-highest grossing, bringing in about $237 million from more than 100 shows.