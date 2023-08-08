Beyonce pays $100,000 to keep Washington Metro open after show amid torrential rains

When Beyonce shows up, she gives a full show, even in torrential rain – and makes sure her fans get home safely.

After a nearly two-hour delay due to a massive storm, the singer's Renaissance Tour gave Washington's Metro service to stay open later, as many had relied on the trains for the concert.

“The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro,” the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said in a statement.

Hold Up #Beyhive🐝, Metro & Renaissance Tour will extend the last train by an extra hour to weather the storm. The last Silver Line train toward Ashburn tonight will now depart Morgan Boulevard at 1:04 a.m. Learn more: https://t.co/pbsSabetaC #wmata pic.twitter.com/qVU6tiSmUy — Metro Forward (@wmata) August 7, 2023

The agency said the service was “funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit and other operational expenses”.

Bad weather on Sunday evening forced concertgoers gathered at the outdoor FedExField stadium in Maryland to temporarily shelter in place in indoor corridors, delaying the show.

Local ABC News reporter Christian Flores said a FedExField official had told him that “a number of people were treated on-site for heat exhaustion given the temperatures and how packed people were in the concourse”.

When the threat of thunder and lightning passed, fans posted photos and video on social media platforms showing Beyonce performing in pouring rain.

DC Council member Christina Henderson posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Seeing Beyonce sing DOWN in the pouring rain was an experience like no other!”

Seeing Beyonce sing DOWN in the pouring rain was an experience like no other! 🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/sq5leTU82h — Christina Henderson (@chenderson) August 7, 2023

Washington and other eastern US regions remained under heightened weather warnings on Monday.

Sunday night's performance was Beyonce's second in the region, and Saturday's concert attracted the Obamas as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Ms Harris wore a custom-designed top by black designer LaQuan Smith, Vogue reported – taking after many fans who have donned custom sparkly outfits for the Renaissance tour.

“To the one of one, the number one, the only one, @Beyonce, thank you for a fun date night,” she wrote in an Instagram post, referencing to lyrics in Beyonce's Alien Superstar song.