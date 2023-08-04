US police drop probe into Cardi B throwing a mic at an audience member

Cardi B will not face criminal charges over an incident in which she threw her microphone at a member of her audience, police in Las Vegas said Thursday.

Detectives launched a battery probe into the Wap star's actions after she retaliated when a concert-goer hurled a liquid at her.

Footage posted on social media shows the Money singer recoiling after someone close to the stage splashed the contents of a cup in her direction.

In the clips, Cardi B can be seen pausing briefly, before flinging the microphone back in the same direction.

However, some videos online appear to show the mic making contact with a different member of the audience.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Monday that a woman had contacted them to report a battery, and that they had begun an investigation.

But on Thursday, they confirmed that the probe had been dropped.

"After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney's Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence," they said.

"No charges will be filed in relation to this case."

Meanwhile, a listing on bidding site eBay for a microphone purported to be at the centre of the drama had reached $99,900 by Thursday afternoon.

TMZ reported the seller, Scott Fisher, works for a company that provides audio kits for Las Vegas clubs.

The entertainment outlet reported Fisher as saying the proceeds from the sale, which ends Tuesday, would be split between two charities – the Wounded Warrior Project and Friendship Circle Las Vegas, which helps teens and young adults with special needs.

The mic-hurl episode was the latest involving performers being the target of objects from the audience.

In June, a man threw a phone at Bebe Rexha during a concert in New York, landing the singer in hospital.

The same month, an audience member threw a bag purportedly containing the ashes of their mother at the stage while singer Pink was performing in London.

And last year, Harry Styles good-naturedly paused a New York concert after someone threw a chicken nugget in his direction.

In December, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose pledged to stop throwing his microphone into the audience at the end of a show after a fan was reportedly hurt in Australia.